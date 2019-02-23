Short Video of Cupra Formentor Reveals Future of SEAT and VW Group

Let's get a couple of things straight. The Cupra Formentor is not a concept, and it's not just a Cupra. We got another look at this Geneva debut thanks to a behind-the-scenes Auto Bild video, and it confirms our suspicions.

20 photos



One of the most obvious indications that it's, in fact, a SEAT, not a bespoke Cupra model, is the badge at the back. It's square, like the SEAT logo, just like on the Ateca. But does anybody expect a performance brand to get a car that costs hundreds of millions to develop so that it can sell a few thousand units per year?



The bumpers, grille, headlights and roof rails all look like production bits. Also, those are brand new wing mirror designs, which we're going to see on the next Leon first. The interior also reveals many secrets.



For example, those are brand new bucket seats, which have different frames to the ones currently used by Skoda RS and Cupra models. Notice the manual adjustment levers? You wouldn't have that on a concept.



Tablet-style infotainment systems have already been introduced with the Tarraco SUV . The steering wheel, meanwhile, seems to have a new design that's quite similar to the



Speaking of the Skoda concept, the two seem to share a powertrain. It's a plug-in hybrid system with a total system output of 245 HP and more battery capacity than the Golf GTE. If you ask us, it's more suitable to the everyday needs of a hot crossover than the 300 HP 2-liter turbo you'll find in the Ateca Cupra.



Most if not all the elements on the Formentor belong to production cars, and some of them aren't restricted to Cupra or SEAT. Let's go through them one by one. It's like the whole VW Group is revealing its hand. 2020 Golf, A3, Leon and more - they will all have some elements you see here.One of the most obvious indications that it's, in fact, a SEAT, not a bespoke Cupra model, is the badge at the back. It's square, like the SEAT logo, just like on the Ateca. But does anybody expect a performance brand to get a car that costs hundreds of millions to develop so that it can sell a few thousand units per year?The bumpers, grille, headlights and roof rails all look like production bits. Also, those are brand new wing mirror designs, which we're going to see on the next Leon first. The interior also reveals many secrets.For example, those are brand new bucket seats, which have different frames to the ones currently used by Skoda RS and Cupra models. Notice the manual adjustment levers? You wouldn't have that on a concept.Tablet-style infotainment systems have already been introduced with the Tarraco. The steering wheel, meanwhile, seems to have a new design that's quite similar to the Passat facelift . As for that gear shifter, we've seen it on the Skoda Vision RS concept . It's more out-of-the-way, like the dial Ford now uses.Speaking of the Skoda concept, the two seem to share a powertrain. It's a plug-in hybrid system with a total system output of 245and more battery capacity than the Golf GTE. If you ask us, it's more suitable to the everyday needs of a hot crossover than the 300 HP 2-liter turbo you'll find in the Ateca Cupra.