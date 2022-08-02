Jay Leno Is Impressed by 2023 Cadillac Lyriq, Loves It for What It Is, a Luxury Car

Cadillac might not be a prevalent brand to the rest of the world, but to Americans, it meant something once upon a time. In 1949, the American automaker was so much ahead of its time, their cars had an electrified interior and automatic transmission, while Rolls Royce drivers were still struggling with roll-up windows and a 4-speed manual gearbox. On his latest episode, Jay Leno featured the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq (debut model) and took it out for a spin.

9 photos