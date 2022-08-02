Jay Leno Is Impressed by 2023 Cadillac Lyriq, Loves It for What It Is, a Luxury Car

Cadillac might not be a prevalent brand to the rest of the world, but to Americans, it meant something once upon a time. In 1949, the American automaker was so much ahead of its time, their cars had an electrified interior and automatic transmission, while Rolls Royce drivers were still struggling with roll-up windows and a 4-speed manual gearbox. On his latest episode, Jay Leno featured the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq (debut model) and took it out for a spin.
The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq is a turning point for its automaker. It’s hard to ignore its chilled-out handsome looks, shiny exterior, and sleek body lines. Cadillac designers and engineers clearly took their time to make this car difficult to forget.
The 2023 Lyriq is the first luxury electric vehicle from the American automaker. And for that, they had to make a statement, especially after the massive flop of their hybrid variants.
It has a show-car presence and isn’t gulfs away from its concept version. It’s not as fast or agile as its closest rivals but instead, built on luxury, comfort, and a tranquil drive experience.
It ticks all the right boxes when it comes to having superior SUV qualities. Its cabin is tasteful and roomy, with the only downfall being a tiny cargo space.
“This is a very important car for Cadillac. One, it’s paving the way for the future of Cadillac being all-electric by 2030.” Bryan Stewart, Cadillac’s Program Engineering Manager, said. “We’ve spent a ton of time on every detail of the car. We are really trying to elevate the brand,” he added.
With a starting price of $62,990, the Lyriq comes with a 340-hp (345 ps) electric motor powering the rear wheels (a dual motor all-wheel drive variant will be offered later).
The single motor rear-wheel drive option has an estimated range of 312 miles (502 kilometers) per charge. It’s nothing exciting compared to rivals like the BMW iX, but as Leno puts it, it’s quiet and efficient.
“I am very impressed with it. I like it. Its specific purpose is to be a luxury car. I have performance cars. I am not a guy who likes an all-in-one vehicle. I don’t want a truck that drives like a Ferrari,” Leno confessed.
The 2023 Lyriq is the first luxury electric vehicle from the American automaker. And for that, they had to make a statement, especially after the massive flop of their hybrid variants.
It has a show-car presence and isn’t gulfs away from its concept version. It’s not as fast or agile as its closest rivals but instead, built on luxury, comfort, and a tranquil drive experience.
It ticks all the right boxes when it comes to having superior SUV qualities. Its cabin is tasteful and roomy, with the only downfall being a tiny cargo space.
“This is a very important car for Cadillac. One, it’s paving the way for the future of Cadillac being all-electric by 2030.” Bryan Stewart, Cadillac’s Program Engineering Manager, said. “We’ve spent a ton of time on every detail of the car. We are really trying to elevate the brand,” he added.
With a starting price of $62,990, the Lyriq comes with a 340-hp (345 ps) electric motor powering the rear wheels (a dual motor all-wheel drive variant will be offered later).
The single motor rear-wheel drive option has an estimated range of 312 miles (502 kilometers) per charge. It’s nothing exciting compared to rivals like the BMW iX, but as Leno puts it, it’s quiet and efficient.
“I am very impressed with it. I like it. Its specific purpose is to be a luxury car. I have performance cars. I am not a guy who likes an all-in-one vehicle. I don’t want a truck that drives like a Ferrari,” Leno confessed.