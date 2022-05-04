Cadillac Aims to “Lead the Charge” With 2023 Lyriq, Dealers Take Orders May 19th

General Motors had good overall results in terms of sales during the first quarter of 2022, but its EV part of the business sorely failed to impress with dismal deliveries. However, things might soon be looking up.
For example, the hulking and horrifyingly heavy GMC Hummer EV has a massive conversion rate for its 65k reservations, meaning the automaker might be able to fulfill all new orders with deliveries only stretching well into 2024! Additionally, Cadillac is also building up battery hype with a new launch advertisement campaign for the 2023 Lyriq.
In a newly released commercial, Caddy believes a “new era of luxury” is raining down upon us and squarely aims to “Lead the Charge” with its all-electric, 2023 Cadillac Lyriq crossover SUV. Well, that may be just fake (marketing) talk, but it also signaled the EV’s next milestone: dealers will be taking orders starting May 19th.
That is nice, especially since it did not take as long as before to achieve a new benchmark. Remember, Cadillac needed almost a year since the already postponed official launch to finally kick off production at GM’s Spring Hill plant in Tennessee on March 21st and probably wants to convert into reservations or even firm orders as many of the 233k “hand-raisers” it has amassed, as soon as possible.
On par with the new ad campaign that just launched on social media, Cadillac has also updated the dedicated 2023 Lyriq page on its online portal, announcing that its Debut Edition will be the first to arrive on the dealer lots, from summer 2022. Additional Lyriq models will become available starting this fall, but there is still no build & price tool to play with the upcoming options.
Well, the rest of the Lyriq story is already known. And the highlights certainly include perks like an estimate of more than 300 miles/483 km of range on a full charge, an advanced LED display with a 33-inch diagonal for the driver’s cockpit area or the latest version of the company’s hands-free driver assistance technology Super Cruise.
In a newly released commercial, Caddy believes a “new era of luxury” is raining down upon us and squarely aims to “Lead the Charge” with its all-electric, 2023 Cadillac Lyriq crossover SUV. Well, that may be just fake (marketing) talk, but it also signaled the EV’s next milestone: dealers will be taking orders starting May 19th.
That is nice, especially since it did not take as long as before to achieve a new benchmark. Remember, Cadillac needed almost a year since the already postponed official launch to finally kick off production at GM’s Spring Hill plant in Tennessee on March 21st and probably wants to convert into reservations or even firm orders as many of the 233k “hand-raisers” it has amassed, as soon as possible.
On par with the new ad campaign that just launched on social media, Cadillac has also updated the dedicated 2023 Lyriq page on its online portal, announcing that its Debut Edition will be the first to arrive on the dealer lots, from summer 2022. Additional Lyriq models will become available starting this fall, but there is still no build & price tool to play with the upcoming options.
Well, the rest of the Lyriq story is already known. And the highlights certainly include perks like an estimate of more than 300 miles/483 km of range on a full charge, an advanced LED display with a 33-inch diagonal for the driver’s cockpit area or the latest version of the company’s hands-free driver assistance technology Super Cruise.