Jay Leno Drives Volvo P1800 Cyan, Confesses It Reminds Him of His '63 Porsche 356 Carrera

Volvo gets a lot of cred when it comes to reliability. It explains why they are one of the most prevalent brand around soccer practice and school pick-up and drop-off lanes. The P1800 Cyan is a different breed from the Swedish manufacturer. This isn’t your Daddy’s regular old Volvo, but a lightweight track-hog built from the ground up to race to the depths of hell. Jay Leno featured this impressively fast sports car on his latest episode of Jay Leno’s Garage.

10 photos