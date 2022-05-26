The Volvo P1800 Cyan Restomod Costs $700,000 Stateside

Made famous by Roger Moore in a much-loved television series, the P1800 isn’t only beautiful. Volvo produced a little over 39,400 units of the notch-styled coupe, of which a certain example had over 3.25 million miles (5.23 million kilometers) on the clock when its owner passed away.
The car we’re covering today isn’t your typical P1800, though. It’s the Cyan Racing restomod that you may know from our previous coverage, a modern reinterpretation of the 1960s classic driven by detective Simon Templar.
Cyan who? The motorsport partner of Geely, the Chinese automaker that owns Volvo. Much stiffer than the bone-stock spec, the P1800 Cyan is dressed to impress in carbon fiber. Now have a guess how much it weighs. In U.S.-market specification, that will be 2,183 pounds (990 kilograms).
"We could have built an electric Volvo P1800 filled with all the latest technology, comfort, and luxury," said chief executive officer Christian Dahl. “But that wasn't what we wanted. We desired something more visceral, capturing the spirit of the 1960s with the technology of today."
Under the hood, you’ll find a race-bred turbo four-cylinder engine with 420 horsepower on deck. The 2.0-liter mill revs to 7,700 revolutions per minute, and peak torque is more than plentiful for this application. The four-pot lump is derived from the S60 TC1 racecar, which claimed both the drivers’ and manufacturers’ titles in the World Touring Car Championship in 2017.
As expected of such an extreme build, the P1800 Cyan means business on the suspension front. Instead of a live axle out back, customers are offered an independent setup with a limited-slip differential for better handling.
Only high-quality components go into the P1800 Cyan, components from the likes of AP Racing, Pirelli, Recaro, and Ohlins. Pictured on 18-inch forged wheels, this engineering marvel is finished in the company’s trademark cyan paintwork. Customer cars can be had in any color.
Built - with pride - by hand in Sweden, the P1800 Cyan is based on a genuine P1800. “The opportunities for personalization and customization are plentiful, and all with the aim of total customer satisfaction,” said Hans Bååth, general manager of cars at the Gothenburg-based outfit. The base specification costs around $700,000 as per the attached press release.
Cyan who? The motorsport partner of Geely, the Chinese automaker that owns Volvo. Much stiffer than the bone-stock spec, the P1800 Cyan is dressed to impress in carbon fiber. Now have a guess how much it weighs. In U.S.-market specification, that will be 2,183 pounds (990 kilograms).
"We could have built an electric Volvo P1800 filled with all the latest technology, comfort, and luxury," said chief executive officer Christian Dahl. “But that wasn't what we wanted. We desired something more visceral, capturing the spirit of the 1960s with the technology of today."
Under the hood, you’ll find a race-bred turbo four-cylinder engine with 420 horsepower on deck. The 2.0-liter mill revs to 7,700 revolutions per minute, and peak torque is more than plentiful for this application. The four-pot lump is derived from the S60 TC1 racecar, which claimed both the drivers’ and manufacturers’ titles in the World Touring Car Championship in 2017.
As expected of such an extreme build, the P1800 Cyan means business on the suspension front. Instead of a live axle out back, customers are offered an independent setup with a limited-slip differential for better handling.
Only high-quality components go into the P1800 Cyan, components from the likes of AP Racing, Pirelli, Recaro, and Ohlins. Pictured on 18-inch forged wheels, this engineering marvel is finished in the company’s trademark cyan paintwork. Customer cars can be had in any color.
Built - with pride - by hand in Sweden, the P1800 Cyan is based on a genuine P1800. “The opportunities for personalization and customization are plentiful, and all with the aim of total customer satisfaction,” said Hans Bååth, general manager of cars at the Gothenburg-based outfit. The base specification costs around $700,000 as per the attached press release.