Jared Padalecki Involved in “Very Bad” Car Accident, Is “Lucky to Be Alive”

Few other television series have spawned such a cult following as The CW’s Supernatural, which also happens to be the longest-running American live-action fantasy TV series. Jared Padalecki, one of the two leading actors in Supernatural, has been involved in a “very bad” car accident.
The news comes from Jared Padalecki’s co-star, onscreen brother, and real-life friend Jensen Ackles during the 2022 edition of Creation Entertainment’s Supernatural Official Conventions in New Jersey. It’s an annual fan event that Padalecki and Ackles usually do together, as they do most Supernatural conventions and related appearances. Supernatural originally ran for 15 seasons and ended in 2020, but it remains as popular as ever.
Showing up on stage alone at last weekend’s event, Ackles did a bit where he pretended he was Padalecki, and they were fighting over who could get the microphone to speak first. You can see that intro, as well as the accident announcement in the video at the bottom of the page.
Explaining why Padalecki wasn’t there, Ackles said that his “buddy” was at home, recovering from a car accident. It’d been very bad, to the point where Padalecki was “lucky to be alive,” the actor said after revealing he’d asked for permission to share the news.
“He wasn't driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he's lucky to be alive,” Ackles said. “And not only that. But he's a home recovering which – the fact that he's not in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car.” The airbag “packs a punch,” Ackles went on to say, adding that Padalecki felt like he had “gone 12 rounds with [Mike] Tyson” once extricated from the wreck.
Ackles didn’t go into other details, and Padalecki only took to social media to thank the ever-loyal Supernatural fans for their support, as his name went viral on Twitter. The silver lining is that the accident didn’t result in fatalities, that Padalecki is on the mend, and presumably so is the driver.
Hey #SpnFamily! Sorry to miss y’all in NYC this weekend. Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. Can’t wait to see y’all again. ??????— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) April 21, 2022