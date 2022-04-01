Jensen Ackles Trades in Baby for the Batmobile… Just for a Picture

Jensen Ackles, who will shortly make his debut on Amazon Prime’s The Boys, has just shared a picture with the Batmobile. And he can almost say he’s Batman again.
If you watched Supernatural, one of Dean Winchester’s most iconic one-liners (besides "Pudding," yes) was “I’m Batman.” But neither Dean nor Jensen Ackles, who plays the iconic character on the fantasy-horror show, became Batman.
However, Ackles just got pretty close to the superhero world with his upcoming role on Amazon Prime’s show, The Boys, which will premiere its third season this July. The actor, who had previously auditioned for Marvel’s Captain America before the role went to Chris Evans, will get a chance to play Soldier Boy, the evil version of Captain America on The Boys.
Jensen Ackles and Supernatural and The Boys creator Eric Kripke and Baby (Dean’s 1967 Chevrolet Impala) had a mini-reunion at the 2022 South by Southwest (SXSW) panel, but it looks like Ackles did more than that.
Because in his most recent post on social media, the actor also shows a Batmobile. He captioned it: “Saw this during #sxsw …I definitely dig the car. #batmobile”
The vehicle must have been there to promote the new film with the caped crusader, The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson. The Batmobile also features on the first few spots in any list about iconic movie cars, and it would’ve been hard for Ackles to pass on the opportunity to get a nice shot with it. But while fans did appreciate the picture of Ackles and the Batmobile, many reminded him not to “cheat” on Baby.
The 1967 Chevrolet Impala had been an unpaid third character for the entirety of the show, which ran for 15 seasons from 2005 to 2020. After the show ended in 2020, each of the lead actors, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, walked away with one of the Impalas used on set. And so far, no, Ackles doesn't own nor drive a Batmobile... Yet.
