Japan Opens Snow Corridor in the Northern Alps

Last week, the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route in Japan opened to the public, presenting visitors, just as it did since 1971, with a unique sight of a road walled in in snow.

4 photos



When the route first opened on Monday, the walls of snow to either side stood 17 meters tall (55 feet), presenting visitors with a spectacular, yet frightening sight.



The snow corridor is part of a larger stretch of road, spanning for several tens of miles between the town of Tateyama in Toyama Prefecture and the city of Omachi in Nagano Prefecture. This year, authorities expect more than 1 million people will be visiting the region.



The walled-in road itself is 1 km-long (0.6 miles), and can be visited on foot for about half its length. When summer hits in June, the walls of snow would have melted, so pedestrians will probably take the usual means of transportation to their next destination.



“Originally, removing the snow was just to be able to bring people and supplies to the Tateyama Kokusai Hotel,” Yoshihide Tanikawa, from the Toyama Prefectural Road Public Corporation, told Atlas Obscura last year.



“But then we realized that we have something fairly exceptional, and why not bring people to see the walls.”



According to CNN, making the road look like it does starting this week took no less than tree months-worth of snowplow work.



