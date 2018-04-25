Jaguar to Introduce the I-Pace eTrophy Race Car to the Track in Berlin

autoevolution
 

During the May 19 E-Prix in Germany’s capital, Berlin, Jaguar will put through its paces for the first time the I-Pace eTrophy race car, in a demonstration lap that will become a preview of an exclusive racing series the carmaker will be launching later this year.
Based on the production version of the I-Pace, the eTrophy race car’s performances will be in the care of MS-RT, the race technology division of M-Sport. The man or woman who will sit behind the wheel of the car on its first public outing will be announced at a later date.

Jaguar plans to launch later this year the eTrophy, an I-Pace-only racing series which will see up to twenty cars and drivers going against each other on city circuits. The places where the events will be held include Hong Kong, Rome, Paris, and New York.

“We are really happy with the way the championship is progressing, and we are attracting more interest from teams around the world who want to be involved in this pioneering championship,” said James Barclay, Jaguar Racing team director.

“We would also like to welcome M-Sport, who bring a wealth of experience, expertise and professionalism to the team as technical operations partner for the eTrophy.”

The road-going version of the I-Pace is powered by a battery pack that develops 90 kW of power. The estimated range of the model is 480km (298miles), while the naught to sixty-two acceleration time is rated at 4.8 seconds.

Jaguar is one of the most determined carmakers when it comes to making their flagship, and so far only, electric model, a hit on the global market.

In one well-targeted move, Jaguar insured that it will have a healthy production run of the model, after signing a deal with one of the most successful autonomous-car systems developers, Waymo.

As per the contract between the two, Jaguar will supply Waymo with 20,000 I-Pace vehicles to be built and be made available for riders of Waymo’s driverless service.
