Jaguar to Introduce the I-Pace eTrophy Race Car to the Track in Berlin

During the May 19 E-Prix in Germany’s capital, Berlin, Jaguar will put through its paces for the first time the I-Pace eTrophy race car, in a demonstration lap that will become a preview of an exclusive racing series the carmaker will be launching later this year.

Jaguar plans to launch later this year the eTrophy, an I-Pace-only racing series which will see up to twenty cars and drivers going against each other on city circuits. The places where the events will be held include Hong Kong, Rome, Paris, and New York.



“We are really happy with the way the championship is progressing, and we are attracting more interest from teams around the world who want to be involved in this pioneering championship,” said James Barclay, Jaguar Racing team director.



“We would also like to welcome M-Sport, who bring a wealth of experience, expertise and professionalism to the team as technical operations partner for the eTrophy.”



The road-going version of the







In one well-targeted move, Jaguar insured that it will have a healthy production run of the model, after signing a deal with one of the most successful autonomous-car systems developers, Waymo.



