Jaguar F-Type Project 7 Facelift Won't Happen, Pre-Facelift Sold Out Years Ago

Before Jaguar facelifted the F-Type for 2020, the two-seat sports car from Castle Bromwich spawned one of the prettiest limited editions of the previous decade. Project 7 is how it’s called, based on the F-Type Convertible and inspired by the glorious D-Type.
The racing car from the 1950s was developed specifically to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans, crossing the line ahead of the competition three years on the trot between 1955 and 1957. The successor to the C-Type was then converted to the XKSS after Jaguar decided to retire the works team, a racecar for the road that was built for a brief period in ‘57.
In addition to the vertical stabilizer behind the driver’s ahead, the F-Type Project 7 pays homage to the British automaker’s seven outright wins at Le Mans. Only 250 examples of the breed were built following the premiere at the 2014 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
X-Tomi Design took a jab at imagining the Project 7 with the headlights and taillights of the facelifted F-Type, and the Hungarian artist's rendering isn’t half bad. As a matter of fact, the car’s symmetry comes full circle with the addition of a second vertical stabilizer.
The blue paintwork isn’t meant to pay tribute to the Ecurie Ecosse livery from the 1950s. It’s actually called Velocity Blue, and the U.S. configurator lists this color option at $4,550. The yellow on the lip spoiler and sides match the color of the brake calipers, complementing the black garnish on the front grille, front intakes, and the side vents.
It’s obvious the F-Type Project 7 won’t return with facelifted parts, but there’s an even more serious reason for Jaguar not making it. More to the point, financial difficulties translated to the canceling of a pair of models from the Special Vehicle Operations: the stillborn Land Rover Discovery SVX off-roader and Range Rover SV Coupe luxobarge.
If the facelifted F-Type Project 7 were to happen, then it’s pretty obvious what engine would hide under the long hood. Instead of being based on the all-wheel-drive and 575-horsepower F-Type R, the second coming of the special edition would be a rear-wheel-drive sportster with the engine from the 600-horsepower XE SV Project 8 super sedan.
In addition to the vertical stabilizer behind the driver’s ahead, the F-Type Project 7 pays homage to the British automaker’s seven outright wins at Le Mans. Only 250 examples of the breed were built following the premiere at the 2014 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
X-Tomi Design took a jab at imagining the Project 7 with the headlights and taillights of the facelifted F-Type, and the Hungarian artist's rendering isn’t half bad. As a matter of fact, the car’s symmetry comes full circle with the addition of a second vertical stabilizer.
The blue paintwork isn’t meant to pay tribute to the Ecurie Ecosse livery from the 1950s. It’s actually called Velocity Blue, and the U.S. configurator lists this color option at $4,550. The yellow on the lip spoiler and sides match the color of the brake calipers, complementing the black garnish on the front grille, front intakes, and the side vents.
It’s obvious the F-Type Project 7 won’t return with facelifted parts, but there’s an even more serious reason for Jaguar not making it. More to the point, financial difficulties translated to the canceling of a pair of models from the Special Vehicle Operations: the stillborn Land Rover Discovery SVX off-roader and Range Rover SV Coupe luxobarge.
If the facelifted F-Type Project 7 were to happen, then it’s pretty obvious what engine would hide under the long hood. Instead of being based on the all-wheel-drive and 575-horsepower F-Type R, the second coming of the special edition would be a rear-wheel-drive sportster with the engine from the 600-horsepower XE SV Project 8 super sedan.