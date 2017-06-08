autoevolution

Jaguar F-Type 400 Sport Review Sounds Like a Date

 
8 Jun 2017
by
In many ways, the Jaguar F-Type 400 Sport is like a buxom British supermodel. The ones who want to date her are nobodies and the ones who have big bank accounts... buy a Porsche Cayman instead. But if you had one day every week to spend with this sexy feline, life wouldn't be so bad, would it?
The 400 Sport is probably going to be a footnote. The F-Type might switch to BMW engines or Jaguar's own inline-6 in 2018. Several years from now, we'll laugh at how the block for the supercharged V6 is shared with the V8.

Rain can stop you from enjoying the F-Type on a twisting Welsh road. Thankfully, the 400 Sport can match its 20 extra hp to an AWD system. There's no manual, just the 8-speed auto, which suits the GT character of the car nicely.

For some odd reason, Carfection even found the time to discuss the characteristics of the V6 engine on a 70mph motorway cruise. That's like talking about what it's like having dinner with a girl that has 100,000 Instagram followers - of course, it's not ideal.

While it's not the kind of sportscar you want to drive to the limit, the F-Type has a "remarkably direct steering," according to the review. Sure, it's not a Porsche, but those stunning lines force you to take a second a third glance, they make you feel good about yourself. Call me crazy, but while we're on the subject of looks, I think the early F-Type Roadsters looked a little better than the 400 Sport. I mean, they didn't have to add all those fake aero bits.

The video finishes things off with a little bit of track play. Here, the bigger brakes become useful, and the GTS of Jaguars shows that little bit of untapped potential that the supercharged V6 always had. It's only going to be available this year, though, making you wonder what Jaguar has planned for the next one.

