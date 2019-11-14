autoevolution

Jaguar E-Pace Facelift Spied for the First Time, Follows Evoque Lead

14 Nov 2019, 21:15 UTC ·
Jaguar is already working on a number of mid-life facelifts, such as for the XF sedan/wagon or the popular F-Pace. However, we were surprised to see the E-Pace, one of the newest and smallest products, also getting a makeover.
The E-Pace was launched in 2018. So if the facelift we see here will launch in 2020, which it should, it will come just two years into the life cycle of the car. It's not that we can't find anything wrong with it, just not enough for such a rush job.

The E-Pace is a compact premium crossover that competes against things like the Audi Q3, BMW X1 or the new Mercedes GLB. It's a hot segment that also happens to overlap with some cool non-premium models, such as the Mazda CX-5.

Obviously, those don't come with a premium badge, and Jaguar has done quite a few things right with the E-Pace. For example, due to the stiff chassis and suspension, taking corners can be a pleasant interior. And ignoring the sluggish infotainment, the rest of the cabin feels really special. We especially like the complex, F-Type-like shape of the dash and the finer leather trims.

But there are some flaws too, not all of which can be addressed during the facelift. For example, due to its platform, the E-Pace is a good 100-200kg heavier than its rivals, which can't be good for either performance or fuel economy.

After the facelift, the E-Pace will still use 2-liter turbo engines almost exclusively, so don't expect it to get any faster. However, the mild-hybrid and plug-in technology from its Range Rover sibling, the Evoque, should boost fuel-sipping capabilities. The be the most expensive E-Pace of them all, a 300 horsepower plug-in.

Cosmetic changes include the revised headlights and front bumper, as well as what looks like wrap-around taillights or at least slimmer ones. From the back, the E-Pace looks a bit like a Porsche Macan now, sportier than before.

Of course, these are quite early times for the E-Pace facelift. Jaguar likes to use the media as its marketing too, so expect new details to be let slip in the coming months.
