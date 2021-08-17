Honda CB500 “Tribute” Is an Aptly Named Restomod Honoring the Good Old Days

4 2022 Kawasaki Z650 Sports Two New Striking Colorways, Which One Looks Best?

3 Classic Kawasaki KZ750B Goes on A Custom Pilgrimage, Returns Looking the Part

2 Hemi Cuda Gets Challenged by Kawasaki Ninja, the Gap Is Big

1 Ripping Canadian Trails on a Brute Force 750 ATV With the Missis Is What It's All About

More on this:

It’s Time to Get Excited, Because This 1978 Kawasaki KZ1000 Z1-R Could Be Yours

The Z1-R is one of those bikes whose identity you can recognize as soon as you see the silhouette. 23 photos



Within its tubular steel duplex cradle skeleton, the Z1-R houses an air-cooled DOHC inline-four colossus and a five-speed transmission. The four-stroke mill prides itself with four Mikuni carbs, eight valves and an astronomical displacement of 1,015cc. When the crankshaft spins at 8,000 revs, a peak horsepower figure of 94 ponies will be fed to the rear hoop via a chain final drive.



On the other hand, the powerplant will be more than happy to produce 63 pound-feet (85 Nm) of torque lower down the rpm range. This state of affairs allows the



Besides sporting fresh engine covers and a four-into-one Kerker exhaust system, the beast we’re featuring here also packs an electronic ignition setup. The valves and carburetors were resynchronized under current ownership, while the seals and gaskets have all been replaced. Z1-R's five-digit odometer tells us that it saw about 28k miles (45,000 km) of tarmac during its lifetime.



The vintage wonder is on its way to the auction block as we speak, with a top bid of just under seven grand. This whole ordeal is taking place on Bring A Trailer, where you’ll be able to bid for the mighty KZ1000 until Wednesday, August 18. If you find this The Honda CB750 may have been the first UJM (Universal Japanese Motorcycle), but Kawasaki ’s KZ1000 Z1-R is no less spectacular. What you’re seeing in this article’s photo gallery is a 1978 model equipped with an assortment of aftermarket accessories, but let’s remind ourselves about the bike’s technical specifications before we go into any other details.Within its tubular steel duplex cradle skeleton, the Z1-R houses an air-cooledinline-four colossus and a five-speed transmission. The four-stroke mill prides itself with four Mikuni carbs, eight valves and an astronomical displacement of 1,015cc. When the crankshaft spins at 8,000 revs, a peak horsepower figure of 94 ponies will be fed to the rear hoop via a chain final drive.On the other hand, the powerplant will be more than happy to produce 63 pound-feet (85 Nm) of torque lower down the rpm range. This state of affairs allows the KZ1000 to sprint past the quarter-mile mark in 11.9 seconds while accelerating to a top speed of no less than 137 mph (220 kph). Long story short, it goes without saying the ‘78 MY missile was way ahead of its time!Besides sporting fresh engine covers and a four-into-one Kerker exhaust system, the beast we’re featuring here also packs an electronic ignition setup. The valves and carburetors were resynchronized under current ownership, while the seals and gaskets have all been replaced. Z1-R's five-digit odometer tells us that it saw about 28k miles (45,000 km) of tarmac during its lifetime.The vintage wonder is on its way to the auction block as we speak, with a top bid of just under seven grand. This whole ordeal is taking place on Bring A Trailer, where you’ll be able to bid for the mighty KZ1000 until Wednesday, August 18. If you find this creature as irresistible as we do, we’d encourage you to act before it’s too late.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.