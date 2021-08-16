5 The Off-Road Capabilities of the 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

Ripping Canadian Trails on a Brute Force 750 ATV With the Missis Is What It's All About

Ripping Canadian Trails on a Brute Force 750 ATV With the Missis Is What It's All About

There's nothing more fun than some gold-old-fashioned trail ripping with the missis, on a Brute Force 750 ATV. It doesn't have "brute" in the name for nothing.



Summer in Nova Scotia, Canada, can be adventure-packed if you’re into the whole ATV riding, and this guy describes himself on his YouTube channel as the Bruteforce Explorer. Why “brute”? Because his entire channel is dedicated to his exploration of the Nova Scotia trails on his 2021 Kawasaki Brute Force 750So if you’re looking to get one of these things, what better reviews than watching the quad in action on rocky, muddy, dusty, and unforgiving trails In this particular video, the guy goes out for a ride with the missis, both on their Brute Force 750 ATVs, taking Route 333 through the Upper Tantallon trails. It was a good test for the quad bikes to show what they’re made of, as the route had to offer everything from tricky climbs, to rocky areas, mud, potholes, you name it.Speeding on that kind of terrain did make him smack a big rock and make the Perfex skid plate bulge in like “a cereal bowl”, as Bruteforce Explorer explains it, but overall, the bike stood its ground.The 2021 Kawasaki Brute Force 750 ATV starts at approximately $9.000, with four model variations available. Kawasaki describes its Brute Force range as a versatile one capable of meeting a variety of needs.All four models are equipped with a 749cc V-twin engine and are available with Electric Power Steering (EPS) as well as four-wheel-drive. If you want EPS, you have to opt for the 750 4x4i EPS or the EPS Camo variations.The most affordable option comes in Firecracker Red and is priced at $9,000. Next in line is the 750 4x4i EPS model, available in Super Black or Bright White. It will cost you approximately $10,000. If you want the EPS Camo in Realtree Extra Green, you have to pay around $10,600. The most expensive variation is the Fragment Camo Gray one (with EPS), which will set you back $10,600.