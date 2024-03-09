Italian Supercar Learns English With American Tuner's Help, Poses for the Camera in L.A.

Even after all these years, we're firm believers in the 'less is more' saying here at autoevolution when it comes to the tuning world. Case in point: meet one special Italian supercar that features only a few aftermarket touches and manages to retain its visually appealing flair.
The tuner behind it is Vorsteiner, an American company with a German name, which has signed the add-ons. These comprise the new chin spoiler, bumper attachments, and new components added to the front hood. They also thought fit to tweak the rear bumper and give the supercar a new diffuser, whereas the large wing is an OEM component.
No STO emblems adorn the doors, but the logo can still be seen below the front windscreen, telling those who cannot spot the exact Lamborghini Huracan model that they're looking at a Super Trofeo racer destined for public roads. It also rides on the tuner's VC-222 wheels and features an exotic shade of green with a few black components for contrast.
Lamborghini's Huracan STO was 95 pounds (43 kg) lighter than the Performante, and the latter was already a featherweight in the Sant'Agata Bolognese's family. Power came from a 5.2L naturally aspirated V12, making 631 horsepower (640 ps/471 kW) and 417 pound-foot (565 Nm) of torque. A dual-clutch transmission with seven forward gears channeled everything to both axles.
Now, you may be wondering why we talked about it in the past tense, and that's because it was discontinued. On top of that, all other versions of the Huracan were sold out by the end of production, and Lamborghini is expected to pull the plug on its entry-level supercar later this year. Before that happens, reports speak of a swansong, possibly adding the STJ suffix, as per a recent trademark filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) last month.
Subsequently, Lamborghini will introduce the Huracan's successor. The new supercar is allegedly due this year, and it's expected with a twin-turbo V8 with electric assistance. The output and other numbers are unknown; we cannot even tell you its name yet, as the Italian company has done a great job at keeping these details close to its chest for now. Nevertheless, we will find out everything about it in due course.
Besides the output, thrust, and other numbers, the spec sheet also reveals that it takes just three seconds flat to accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) and nine seconds from zero to 124 mph (200 kph). This model could run out of breath at 193 mph (310 kph), and given that most copies of the STO have barely seen any action, they could easily achieve their top speed where the legislation and road allow for such dizzying speeds.
