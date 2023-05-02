It's Hip To Be (Square) Mobile With the New Ford Bronco Trail App for Adventurers

Just two or three years ago, if you asked a Blue Oval enthusiast what is happening around the North American region, you would have easily thought that the entire world began and ended with the reinvented sixth-generation Ford Bronco.
Naturally, the FoMoCo corner office head honchos were keen to add to the hype, so the company created the illusion of an entire sub-brand centered around the Bronco nameplate, complete with just about everything – from a more affordable Bronco Sport crossover to the first-ever Bronco 4-Door convertible SUV. Following the hype, the derived ecosystem has also grown consistently since the reimagined series's introduction.
And from motorsport derivatives to OEM and aftermarket accessories, anything is available. Well, almost everything, since Ford keeps finding new ways to keep the flame lit regarding novelties. And while the Base trim constraints have not disappeared, unlike the Everglades limited edition, for example, there are still new things to be done. Such as taking pride in the latest trail adventures on social media.
"That's why Ford is making it easy to discover, plan and share off-road journeys with the new Bronco Trail App," says the second-largest US automaker, in yet another attempt to set itself apart from the competition – particularly the Jeep Wrangler and Toyota 4Runner, among others. As such, the Blue Oval carmaker just announced the debut of its dedicated Bronco Trail App for Apple iOS and Google Android mobile devices at the Bronco Safari 2023 in Utah because "real adventures seldom happen where streets are paved."
While most people would think this is just another of a gazillion mobile apps, it turns out it is a little more exclusive than anyone thought. This is because it is only offered to Bronco SUV owners and includes "approximately 1,200 professionally curated off-road trail maps across the US, Canada, and Mexico to start." Users can also record drives with waypoints, photos, and videos to share on social media. Like any other self-respecting mobile app developer, Ford promises to offer future updates with more trails and novel features.
The Bronco Trail App needs to be downloaded on the Bronco SUV owner's mobile device of choice and then linked with the user's FordPass account to gain access to its features. By the way, the key ones are the curated trail maps, points of interest, satellite imagery and 2d topographic maps, pressure gauge, adventure tracking, and video capturing sections.
The app is free to use and download and is "the perfect companion for those looking to get the most out of their Bronco, especially when they go off the beaten path. We know our customers value the time they take to go out there and get away from it all, and this app offers them an easy way to share the exciting experiences they have and connect with other off-roaders," explains Bronco brand manager Matt Winter.
