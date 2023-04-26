Ford Recalls Bronco and Ranger Due to Improperly Tightened Lug Nuts

An estimated 1,434 examples of the Bronco and Ranger are called back stateside over an issue that makes Ford look incredibly amateurish. More specifically, the Dearborn-based automaker is recalling said vehicles to verify the tightness of the driver-side wheel lug nuts.
Ford Motor Company started investigating said problem earlier this month after multiple reports of loose lug nuts and even wheel detachment. The first order of business was to review processes and records at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne. As expected, the safety boffins identified an issue on the production line. The automated tool used to torque the driver-side lug nuts was down for maintenance between February 9 and February 11. Plant workers had to torque the lug nuts manually during this period, as per the attached report.
Both the front and rear drive-side wheels are believed to feature loose lug nuts. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Ford Motor Company is aware of two wheel detachments and a single case of loose lug nuts. In light of this investigation and reports, the second-largest automaker in the United States approved a field action concerning the aforementioned vehicles.
Ford is also aware of an instance in which a detached wheel contacted another vehicle. 992 units of the Bronco and 442 units of the Ranger are called back. The build dates for these vehicles are February 9 to February 13.
Dealers have already been instructed to retorque said lug nuts to the proper value. Owner notifications will be mailed between May 1 and May 5. First and foremost, owners are given the option to make arrangements for a mobile repair at the vehicle's location. The vehicle may also be towed to the dealer. And finally, Ford will provide owners with instructions for DIY retorquing.
The build & price tool for the 2023 model year Bronco lists the Base trim level with limited availability. A pop-up also informs prospective customers of a combination of high demand and supply chain-related constraints. The Base Two-Door carries a sticker price of $34,595, excluding the destination charge, whereas the four-door-only Raptor Four-Door is a simply ludicrous $83,580.
Considering that Ford used to charge $68,500 when the Bronco Raptor was brand-spanking new in the lineup, that's a bit worrisome. The same can be said about the F-150 Lightning Pro pickup truck, which used to be $39,974 but currently retails at a whopping $59,974.
The Ranger, meanwhile, is getting a huge redesign for 2024 to align the mid-size pickup with the global variant. Based on the T6.2 platform of the Bronco, the next-generation Ranger is due to start production at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne on August 7. For the first time in the US market, the Ranger will be available in Raptor specification with the Bronco Raptor's 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6.
