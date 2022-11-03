It Looks Like Elon Musk Treated Himself to Yet Another Private Jet, a $78M Gulfstream G700

Some people collect cards, coins, or cars. But billionaire Elon Musk is a fan of private jets, owning at least four of them. It turns out he has just treated himself to a brand-new one, a Gulfstream G700, to celebrate his recent Twitter deal.
Despite the fact that Elon Musk has just spent $44 billion on the social media company Twitter, that doesn’t mean he can’t indulge in some guilty pleasures. Which, for someone with an estimated net worth of $210 billion, means another private jet.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has placed an order for yet another aircraft, the top-of-the-line Gulfstream G700, Austonia reported. It's unclear when Musk purchased the jet, but deliveries are to start in early 2023 and is expected to replace his current private jet, the 650ER.
As you might expect, the jet will come with a lot of luxury features to make you feel comfortable, including "the most spacious, innovative, and flexible cabin in the industry."
It's put in motion by two Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines with 18,250 lb of thrust. According to the manufacturer, it can reach a high-speed cruise of Mach 0.90 or 956 kph (594 mph) and a long-range cruise of Mach 0.85 or 904 kph (562 mph), at a maximum altitude of 51,000 ft (15,545 m). It also can fly up to 7,500 nm (8,631 mi / 13,890 km) before refueling.
The G700 has enough seats for up to 19 passengers throughout up to five living areas, including galley, lavatory, forward seating, an entertainment suite, and a dining area. When it comes to sleeping arrangements, there is enough room for up to 13 passengers, depending on the configuration. All of that has a starting price of $78 million.
Musk currently owns four jets, among them three Gulfstreams and a Dassault 900B, which was the first aircraft he purchased.
