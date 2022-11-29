Internet Clown Makes Airless Tire With Plastic Pipes and Metal Bolts, Michelin Not Calling

There's a reason billion-dollar tire and rubber companies take their sweet time developing airless tires. Most of the time, they don't even get made in more than a handful of test units. So what makes some un-named social media goofball think he can do it better?
This guy thought it'd be a good idea to take the rear driver's side tire off what appears to be an early-2000s minivan of some sort and replace it with an airless tire of his own design. If for no other reason than to waste our time and squeeze as much of that sweet online ad money.
When most big companies design an airless tire, it's based on cutting-edge rubber compounds that absorb the force bumps and the weight of the vehicle through its unparalleled structural integrity. But this strapping you aspiring influencer? He opts for a more "practical" and simple approach. One that involves ripping apart the inner and outer layers of a perfectly good tire and throwing the inner bit away, leaving just the outer tread.
When that botched operation was complete, the man started the assembly of his own airless tire system. Starting by using some spray paint and some dish soap to create some admittedly sweet-looking designs on the steel wheel the old tire was just attached to. Using little more than varying sizes of PVC pipe, some glue, and some nuts and bolts, this man was able to create something that almost looks like a cool concept if you're drunk or otherwise impaired.
Even so, we can't help but admit the finished contraption looks pretty neat when it does get fastened back onto the vehicle. It almost gives the vibe the idea's so ham-fisted it's paradoxically brilliant. Only for the hand-operated jack that the man was using to lower and commence with the all-too-familiar cracking of cheap, plastic pipes. Only a few feet were driven forward, and the whole wheel fell to pieces.
Who wins in the end? Well, there's a strong case that even if the comments section on this Facebook video isn't the friendliest place in the world, 6.6 million views so far is nothing to sneeze at. Hopefully, it's enough ad money for a new proper tire.
