Snapchat Clown Back at It, Uses Duct Tape and Firecrackers to Free Truck Wheel From Boot

Our favorite Snapchat truck tire mangler starts by spray painting over a dubiously positioned "made in China" sticker, what brilliant and subtle criticism that turned out to be. Once the obligatory ham-fisted symbolism was taken care of, our resident truck tire vandal sets about with a combination of common household items like duct tape, spray-foam firecrackers, and, well, fire. All in order to try and bust the truck's tire out of a very ominously flimsy immobilization boot.



Snapchat must absolutely love the people behind these silly and elaborate "experiments," we lost count of how many slides it took to get through the entire video somewhere after 30. All the more time for Snapchat to advertise, it's like they're in cahoots or something. It takes more than five straight minutes of scrolling through the endless filler of his homemade escape device taking shape. Which somehow includes a car wheel lug wrench, a full can of soda, and multi-colored firecrackers, among others.



Say what you will about the stupidity of this idea, but to see the firecrackers light and the entire contraption free the truck's tire from its likely pre-rigged and phony immobilization boot was at least comical. And thus, the boot came off just like that. At the expense of the truck's wheel, now covered in soot, who knows if he destroyed it in the process.