Intensa Emozione? Apollo Will Also Manufacture an EV, the EVision

Apollo may have started his career as a Greek god, but his life as a car and as a car brand kept the same plot twists that made Mount Olympus a lively place. Born as the Gumpert Apollo, it turned into Apollo Automobil and, more recently, into AFMG (Apollo Future Mobility Group). Willing to stick around as much as Olympian deities, it will now manufacture electric cars such as the EVision S.

