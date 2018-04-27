Apollo IE Hypercar V12 Start-Up Will Wake the Dead

As we're sure all you supercar fanatics are aware, this unique motor comes the Roland Gumpert's new company. An Asian investor invested millions in the firm which also presented a hydrogen sports car this week at the Beijing Auto Show.But enough about the tree huggers. This thing is kicking it way old-school with a naturally aspirated V12 engine that delivers 769 hp or 780 PS. It's widely believed that the mill in question is the 6.3-liter Ferrari engine from the F12 tdf. However, the torque is slightly higher at 560 lb-ft (759 Nm).When it comes to speed, the IE is said to reach 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds and offers a top speed of 208 mph (335 km/h). That's not bad, but we are talking about a €2.3 million toy here.The web talks about three drive modes: Wet, Sport and Track. But there should be one for cobbled stone too, because that's where all the time in this video is spent.Video footage of the unique (for now) car is pretty rare. So it's like seeing every detail for the first time in this video from YouTuber NM2255. The bit we're in love with is the start-up of the crazy engine, though seeing the interior isn't bad either.All those crazy aero elements aren't just for show, as we're told that at 300 km/h (186mph), the IE generates 1,350kg of downforce. That's 100 kg more than the thing weighs!"We felt that all the technological advancement and automation in today’s supercars took away the pure, raw emotional connection between driver and car. We wanted to build a car that would fill that void separating car and driver. So we built the Apollo IE," Norman Choi explains.