Integra Type R Car Collectibles Are Stocky and Funny, Even Come in 14K Gold

Donut Media expands its automotive-related activities by making palm-sized car collectibles. Their launching product will be based on Acura ’s Integra Type R. 8 photos



Stocky collectibles are palm-sized and made of standard PVC plastic. Their name perfectly describes their design, which makes them kind of funny to look at or showcase on your desk, shelf, or whatever. The first-ever “stockies” to be molded will be made in partnership with Japanese brand Acura and will be based on the legendary Integra Type R, one of the most iconic tuner cars of all time, in Donut's opinion. This racing edition focuses on maximizing performance while keeping weight to a minimum.



Donut started a Kickstarter campaign to fund their project, and it managed to reach its goal within the first eight hours. The Stocky project has raised almost $400,000, and the campaign is still on for another day.



You can pledge for your favorite Stocky and have it delivered by January 2022. A classic Stocky will cost you $25, but if you opt for the special editions, you have to dig deeper into your pocket. A "glow in the dark" version will set you back $50, the Translucent edition is $125, while the gold plated Stocky will have you pledge $10,000.

