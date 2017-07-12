Indian Motorcycle Made A Tattoo Ink From Burned Rubber

The oldest American motorcycle maker teamed up with third-generation motocross rider Carey Hart to prove that you can literally have a part of your bike under the skin.The half genius half insane idea got real by collecting the carbon ash from a burnout on one of Carey’s Indian bike and used it as a pigment to tattoo his recently-born son’s name on his left shoulder to forever bond his bike, his offspring and himself for the world to see.“Since 1901, Indian Motorcycle has been a trailblazer, establishing a wide range of ‘firsts' in manufacturing, racing or other legendary motorcycling achievements, and this is another example of Indian doing something that’s never been done before,” said Reid Wilson, Director of Marketing for Indian. “Indian Motorcycle Ink embodies our value of leading, rather than following, to blaze entirely new trails where others have never ventured.”Is it safe, you ask? The answer comes straight from Carey’s longtime tattoo artist, Franco Vescovi, who brought his decades of top-notch ink manufacturing expertise to the table and made the burnout ink safe.The carbon simply acts as a pigment carried by the alcohol suspension. Many black inks on the market actually use carbon as pigment. The only difference with Indian’s ink is the fact that the carbon comes from a smoldering motorcycle tire.The Indian Motorcycle Ink will be used exclusively at Vescovi’s Vatican Studios in Lake Forest, CA and at four Hart & Huntington Tattoo shops in Las Vegas, Orlando, Niagara Falls and Nashville beginning July 11th until they run out, and the ink is gone forever.