Sena 20S EVO Bluetooth Headset Boosts Intercom Range to 1.2 Miles

The world's most popular motorcycle communication solution company Sena
just revealed a new version of its top Bluetooth intercom - the 20S EVO.
8 photos
The original’s 20S’ features have been improved with the addition of the EVO model, assuring top of the line quality and user satisfaction in any riding conditions.
As you may have already guessed, the 20S EVO comes with all the features offered by the current 20S while coming with updated hardware to improve on performance and audio quality.
The new body design includes a fixed type shark-fin antenna as opposed to the original flip-up functionality. The sleek new antenna design also boosts the general intercom performance.
You can use the updated intercom
function to chat with up to eight other riders in a larger 2 km (1.2 miles) range. The 20S EVO delivers HD-quality audio thanks to Sena’s Advanced Noise Control which ensures ambient noise isn’t interfering with incoming and outgoing audio.
The Bluetooth 4.1 technology deployed in the 20S EVO along with high-quality speakers and dual-module architecture create a smooth, crisp user experience in temperatures between -10 and 55 degrees C (14-131 F) for up to 13 hours. The lithium polymer battery can then be recharged in 2.5 hours.
The 20S EVO is also compatible with the Sena Headset App (for iPhone and Android) allowing riders to easily configure device settings and access our quick start guide at the click of a button. The 20S EVO can also easily connect to the Sena RideConnected App to intercom with a virtually limitless amount of riders over an infinite range, so long as you are connected to a mobile network.
The new set is already available for purchase and the full kit comes with the 20S EVO headset main unit, universal helmet clamp, two wired microphones, a boom microphone holder, microphone sponges, 2.5 to 3.5 mm audio cable, cigarette charger, glued surface mounting adapter, rubber pads, speaker pads, and other bits and pieces. The kit costs $300.