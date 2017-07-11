autoevolution

Sena 20S EVO Bluetooth Headset Boosts Intercom Range to 1.2 Miles

11 Jul 2017, 7:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
The world's most popular motorcycle communication solution company Sena just revealed a new version of its top Bluetooth intercom - the 20S EVO.
8 photos
Sena 20S EVOSena 20S EVOSena 20S EVOSena 20S EVOSena 20S EVOSena 20S EVOSena 20S EVO
The original’s 20S’ features have been improved with the addition of the EVO model, assuring top of the line quality and user satisfaction in any riding conditions.

As you may have already guessed, the 20S EVO comes with all the features offered by the current 20S while coming with updated hardware to improve on performance and audio quality.

The new body design includes a fixed type shark-fin antenna as opposed to the original flip-up functionality. The sleek new antenna design also boosts the general intercom performance.

You can use the updated intercom function to chat with up to eight other riders in a larger 2 km (1.2 miles) range. The 20S EVO delivers HD-quality audio thanks to Sena’s Advanced Noise Control which ensures ambient noise isn’t interfering with incoming and outgoing audio.

The Bluetooth 4.1 technology deployed in the 20S EVO along with high-quality speakers and dual-module architecture create a smooth, crisp user experience in temperatures between -10 and 55 degrees C (14-131 F) for up to 13 hours. The lithium polymer battery can then be recharged in 2.5 hours.

The 20S EVO is also compatible with the Sena Headset App (for iPhone and Android) allowing riders to easily configure device settings and access our quick start guide at the click of a button. The 20S EVO can also easily connect to the Sena RideConnected App to intercom with a virtually limitless amount of riders over an infinite range, so long as you are connected to a mobile network.

The new set is already available for purchase and the full kit comes with the 20S EVO headset main unit, universal helmet clamp, two wired microphones, a boom microphone holder, microphone sponges, 2.5 to 3.5 mm audio cable, cigarette charger, glued surface mounting adapter, rubber pads, speaker pads, and other bits and pieces. The kit costs $300.
bike accessories bike tech sena bike life
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show