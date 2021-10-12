5 Nicky Hayden Awarded by the State of Indiana

4 Red Bull Chopper with Narrow Rear Tire Gives People Wings in Vegas

3 Iconic Photo of Brad Pitt on His Rare Indian Larry Can Be Yours Today

2 Woody Harley-Davidson Chopper Is as Custom as It Gets

1 Harley-Davidson Gentle Style Is the First Custom Bike of the Year

More on this:

IMS Custom Bike Show Winners In Through Four Rounds With Five to Go

The winner in the Freestyle class at the Chicago IMS bike builders challenge was a mint, reconfigured Yamaha R1 from Robert Catanese. Progressive has reimagined the annual IMS show, and it continues its swing across the country. 6 photos



In the latest stope, a custom 1974 honda CB550 built by Mateusz Kubak took the Custom Classic award. This classic Honda standard was rebuilt as a cafe racer, with Kubak doing the majority of the modifications in his own garage. It features a custom fiberglass tail and seat pan, Delkevic exhaust, and a slick paint job with pinstriping. The bike also features a ton of custom touches, and it does make use of many original components such as the fork, triple trees, and front and rear wheel hubs.



The winner of the Custom Street class was a Harley FXBB by Yaroslav Lutsenko, and it featured paintwork by EXSA Automotive. The custom Street Bob sports fat H-D risers, blacked-out engine covers, and Cobra exhaust.



The Freestyle award went to a 2021 Yamaha R1 by Robert Catanese. It shows a stylish metallic Oriental Blue paint job from Alcalde Customs. This R1 is built around an aviation-grade Chromoly tube frame that supports the 998cc motor. Catanese’s bike also includes titanium exhaust and Ducati 750 SS front and rear cowls.



During the Pennsylvania show, a Custom Class-winning Harley FL sports a set of GSX-R forks and a totally rebuilt HD Knucklehead motor. Tom Keefer’s winning entry there includes a six-speed transmission, mid-controls, BST carbon fiber wheels, and Arlen Ness rotors with a Ducati rear brake and master cylinder.



With four rounds now complete, IMS Outdoors and the UBCBS show wraps up in Nashville this week before moving on to Central Florida next week.



The new IMS Outdoors format also offers chances to ride some tricked-out new machinery via on and off-road demo rides from major manufacturers like Part of the event, the J&P Cycles Ultimate Builder Custom Bike Show, is billed as “nation’s largest motorcycle builder competition,” and it includes four categories for builders: the Custom Street Class, the Custom Classic Class, the Freestyle Class, and the People’s Choice Award.In the latest stope, a custom 1974 honda CB550 built by Mateusz Kubak took the Custom Classic award. This classic Honda standard was rebuilt as a cafe racer, with Kubak doing the majority of the modifications in his own garage. It features a custom fiberglass tail and seat pan, Delkevic exhaust, and a slick paint job with pinstriping. The bike also features a ton of custom touches, and it does make use of many original components such as the fork, triple trees, and front and rear wheel hubs.The winner of the Custom Street class was a Harley FXBB by Yaroslav Lutsenko, and it featured paintwork by EXSA Automotive. The custom Street Bob sports fat H-D risers, blacked-out engine covers, and Cobra exhaust.The Freestyle award went to a 2021 Yamaha R1 by Robert Catanese. It shows a stylish metallic Oriental Blue paint job from Alcalde Customs. This R1 is built around an aviation-grade Chromoly tube frame that supports the 998cc motor. Catanese’s bike also includes titanium exhaust and Ducati 750 SS front and rear cowls.During the Pennsylvania show, a Custom Class-winning Harley FL sports a set of GSX-R forks and a totally rebuilt HD Knucklehead motor. Tom Keefer’s winning entry there includes a six-speed transmission, mid-controls, BST carbon fiber wheels, and Arlen Ness rotors with a Ducati rear brake and master cylinder.With four rounds now complete, IMS Outdoors and the UBCBS show wraps up in Nashville this week before moving on to Central Florida next week.The new IMS Outdoors format also offers chances to ride some tricked-out new machinery via on and off-road demo rides from major manufacturers like Harley Indian , and Kawasaki