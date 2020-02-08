Red Bull Chopper with Narrow Rear Tire Gives People Wings in Vegas

Built with a narrow rear tire, uncharacteristically for a custom chopper, this build signed by Jesse Rooke is a rare sight anywhere it is displayed. Last time it was shown in public, during last month’s Mecum motorcycle auction in Vegas, it immediately found a buyer - just as the other bikes of the custom builder that were on the list of the event.
This particular bike, created by Rooke together with West Coast Customs, was ordered and financially backed by Red Bull and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), and was created to be shown at a MotoGP Race at IMS years ago. It is one of the five bikes Rooke made during his career for the energy drink company.
In this particular case, we are talking about a West Coast Customs CFL frame – the same Rooke used on several of his bikes – that houses a RevTech engine. On the tank the logos of Red Bull and IMS can be seen, one on each side.
As is the case with many of Rooke’s contraptions, this one too is not yet licensed for public road use, and as such it is one of the many creations the man kept for himself over the years.
A number of Rooke bikes went on sale this January, following Rooke’s demise in a motorcycle crash on Carefree Highway in Phoenix, Arizona last year. The list included the first bike Rooke ever built, back in 2002, a blue two-wheeler with a not-often-seen single-sided front fork, and the insane National Guard Scarlett 3-wheeler.
The Scarlett is a Suzuki GSXR 1000 RR went berserk, that swapped two wheels for three, replaced the handlebar with a steering wheel, and the bike seat for a more car-like arrangement.
All three Rooke masterpieces got sold during the said auction. It’s unclear whether the new owners will move to have them approved for road use, or just resell them during a subsequent gathering.
In this particular case, we are talking about a West Coast Customs CFL frame – the same Rooke used on several of his bikes – that houses a RevTech engine. On the tank the logos of Red Bull and IMS can be seen, one on each side.
As is the case with many of Rooke’s contraptions, this one too is not yet licensed for public road use, and as such it is one of the many creations the man kept for himself over the years.
A number of Rooke bikes went on sale this January, following Rooke’s demise in a motorcycle crash on Carefree Highway in Phoenix, Arizona last year. The list included the first bike Rooke ever built, back in 2002, a blue two-wheeler with a not-often-seen single-sided front fork, and the insane National Guard Scarlett 3-wheeler.
The Scarlett is a Suzuki GSXR 1000 RR went berserk, that swapped two wheels for three, replaced the handlebar with a steering wheel, and the bike seat for a more car-like arrangement.
All three Rooke masterpieces got sold during the said auction. It’s unclear whether the new owners will move to have them approved for road use, or just resell them during a subsequent gathering.