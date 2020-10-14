Woody Harley-Davidson Chopper Is as Custom as It Gets

At one point, with a custom job on any vehicle, the question might arise: how far are you willing to go in terms of compromising functionality in order to stand out? In this particular case, the answer is “all out.”
Here is a full-custom, all-wood Harley-Davidson chopper. Everything that could be made of wood is made of wood, and whatever else is left is chrome-plated and polished within an inch of life, for a bike that’s dubbed the “one of the world’s most unique and awesome custom choppers” by the seller.
This woody Harley is listed for sale in San Diego, California (story via Jalopnik), for an asking price of $15,000. For this kind of money, you get a chopper that stands out for its unlikely and very impressive body, but also for its celebrity status. You can’t have a wooden Harley and expect it to fly under the radar.
“This bike has been on TV when featured on the Speed Channel,” the listing reads, “it [has] won numerous first place awards in biker build-off competitions, it has been featured in Woodie car shows just for fun, and has appeared in many other car shows, bike shows and events.”
The Woody is clearly a show bike, but it’s also roadworthy, according to the same listing. However, there is no mention of registration, so it might not be road-legal, even if you can technically take it on the road.
“This is a custom show bike but it does run and you can ride it,” the seller notes. “It is built like a dragster and it has airbags with an onboard air compressor that raises the bike 6-8 inches [15.2-20.3 cm] for riding.”
Whether anyone should want to do that and risk ruining the beautiful bodywork by actually taking it on the road is a different matter. The seller clearly didn’t, since it’s listed as “like new” with 0 miles on the clock. Should the future owner decide to risk it all anyway, he should know that power comes from a 1,500cc Harley V-twin with manual transmission.
