Igor Sechin’s $600 Million Megayacht Crescent Seized in Spain

Igor Sechin might be Russia’s second most powerful and wealthy man, but the events of this past week have made him less so on the latter account. A second vessel believed to be his has been impounded in Spain.
Crescent, a 2018 megayacht by Lürssen widely believed to be among the world’s largest, most expensive and, because of it, most outrageous, has been seized by authorities in the port of Tarragona, in Catalunya, Spain. Estimated at $600 million, the megayacht was supposed to leave Tarragona on March 4 but never did, Reuters reports.
Crescent had docked there in November last year and had recently required permission to set sail this month. The identity of its owner was never a matter of public record, but it is said that he is none other than Igor Sechin, the chief executive of oil company Rosneft, the second most powerful and wealthy man in Russia, and President Putin’s close friend, ally and financier. Sechin’s name is on the sanctions list in the EU, the U.S., and the UK.
Earlier this month, a much smaller vessel, also owned by Sechin, Amore Vero, was impounded off the coast of France. Spanish authorities have confirmed to Reuters the fact that Crescent is, for the time being, impounded and that its fate depends on the results of the ongoing investigation to reveal the owner’s identity. If they show that Sechin owns it, the asset will remain frozen.
Crescent was delivered by Lürssen in 2018 and was previously known as Thunder. It’s a spectacular vessel, 444 feet (135.5 meters) long and with a capacity of 18 guests and 24 crew, thanks to a massive interior volume of 9,194 GT. With an exterior by Espen Øino International and an interior by Zuretti Interior Design, Crescent is reported to feature the kind of luxury amenities only a $600 million budget can buy.
SuperyachtFan says that these include a two-level glass atrium, a helipad, and retractable helicopter hangar, and a glass-bottom pool, among others. Powered by twin MTU engines, Crescent cruises at 12 knots (13.8 mph / 22.2 kph) and can hit top speeds of 18 knots (20.7 mph / 33.3 kph), based on AIS data, but neither figure was ever officially publicized.
