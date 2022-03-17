World’s Most Expensive Superyachts, Abramovich’s Eclipse and Solaris, Moving Out of Reach

In an emergency, you can always hide small stuff of value around the house, inside a bank, or even on your person. But things tend to get a lot more complicated when the stuff you’re trying to stow is as big as the world’s biggest superyacht.
Roman Abramovich, arguably the world’s most famous Russian oligarch, has several such problems right now. Abramovich, long established in the UK as a legitimate businessman, is also the owner of two of the world’s biggest and most expensive superyachts, Eclipse and the newer Solaris. He holds assets estimated in the billions of dollars, including a couple of private jets and real estate, but these two vessels are the jewels in his figurative crown.
When his name was put on all international sanctions lists, due to his ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is currently invading Ukraine, the question arose: what will Abramovich do to keep his toys out of the reach of authorities? Recent headlines have shown that some of the world’s most iconic mega- and superyachts have been seized in many European ports, so it made sense for him to think his own would be next.
The Robb Report notes that his move, for the time being, is to get the vessels out of European waters, and then probably move them to Turkey. Eclipse and Solaris are currently sailing towards each other in the Mediterranean, and neither has declared a port of destination or ETA, as is standard procedure. But at least they still have AIS (automatic tracking system) enabled, unlike other Russian-owned superyachts.
Eclipse, the oldest of the pair, is a gargantuan build of 534 feet (163 meters) in length and 13,000 GT, spanning nine decks, and with a capacity of 30 guests and 93 crew. Estimated at anything between $600 million and $1.5 billion, it is a several-times record-holder and a superb engineering masterpiece. Normally anchored in the Caribbean for the entire year, it’s been sailing towards the Mediterranean since late last month, says the media outlet.
Solaris is a newer build and one that Abramovich didn’t get to sail on that much. Launched in the summer of 2021, it’s 460 feet (140 meters) long, has eight decks, and can sleep 36 guests and 60 crew. It is believed to be the world’s most technologically advanced and fastest superyacht, and the most expensive custom superyacht ever built, with a reported price tag of $610 million. Last seen leaving the port of Barcelona, Spain, where it’d been undergoing repairs since late 2021, it’s now in the Ionian Sea, sailing towards its older and bigger sibling.
As for Abramovich, he was last seen boarding a private jet in Israel, heading to Moscow.
When his name was put on all international sanctions lists, due to his ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is currently invading Ukraine, the question arose: what will Abramovich do to keep his toys out of the reach of authorities? Recent headlines have shown that some of the world’s most iconic mega- and superyachts have been seized in many European ports, so it made sense for him to think his own would be next.
The Robb Report notes that his move, for the time being, is to get the vessels out of European waters, and then probably move them to Turkey. Eclipse and Solaris are currently sailing towards each other in the Mediterranean, and neither has declared a port of destination or ETA, as is standard procedure. But at least they still have AIS (automatic tracking system) enabled, unlike other Russian-owned superyachts.
Eclipse, the oldest of the pair, is a gargantuan build of 534 feet (163 meters) in length and 13,000 GT, spanning nine decks, and with a capacity of 30 guests and 93 crew. Estimated at anything between $600 million and $1.5 billion, it is a several-times record-holder and a superb engineering masterpiece. Normally anchored in the Caribbean for the entire year, it’s been sailing towards the Mediterranean since late last month, says the media outlet.
Solaris is a newer build and one that Abramovich didn’t get to sail on that much. Launched in the summer of 2021, it’s 460 feet (140 meters) long, has eight decks, and can sleep 36 guests and 60 crew. It is believed to be the world’s most technologically advanced and fastest superyacht, and the most expensive custom superyacht ever built, with a reported price tag of $610 million. Last seen leaving the port of Barcelona, Spain, where it’d been undergoing repairs since late 2021, it’s now in the Ionian Sea, sailing towards its older and bigger sibling.
As for Abramovich, he was last seen boarding a private jet in Israel, heading to Moscow.