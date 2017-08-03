Ignorant Focus RS Driver Tries to Fix Car in the Middle of Nurburgring Traffic

Those who engage in the savage adventure that is a Nurburgring Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session should be prepared for everything. And we do mean everything - for instance, while you might expect to see an unaware driver stopped on the track, you might also encounter people who have decided to complete... an impromptu service job in full Green Hell traffic.

This is precisely what took place during a recent Ring session that was recorded by a biker. And thanks to the rider's footage, we can see the driver of a Ford Focus RS who had stepped out of the car to take a peek under the hood.The man was acting as if the straight that housed the hot hatch was the corner of a parking lot, ignoring the cars and bikes that flew inches away from him.Sure, the Mk II Focus RS is no longer a new car, so it's not that unusual to see one of these spicy hatches experiencing issues while subjected to Green Hell abuse. But the solution one has to use in such cases is to try and park the vehicle as far away from the tarmac, while also aiming to avoid the dangerous points, such as the areas on the outside of corners or the infamous zones surrounding corners such as Schwedenkreuz.One the step mentioned above has been completed, it's a good idea to request support from the marshals, which means you'll have to call 08000302112.Returning to the negative example mentioned above, we haven't heard of any accident related to the matter, so it seems that the Focus RS driver was lucky enough to make it outside the Ring in one piece.Who knows? Perhaps the Ultimate Green hue covering the Ford, which is one of the most striking colors the industry has seen in quite a while, helped the other Nordschleife aficionados spot the stopped vehicle in time to avoid it.