autoevolution

Ignorant Focus RS Driver Tries to Fix Car in the Middle of Nurburgring Traffic

3 Aug 2017, 15:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Those who engage in the savage adventure that is a Nurburgring Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session should be prepared for everything. And we do mean everything - for instance, while you might expect to see an unaware driver stopped on the track, you might also encounter people who have decided to complete... an impromptu service job in full Green Hell traffic.
4 photos
Focus RS Driver Tries to Fix His Car in the Middle of Nurburgring TrafficFocus RS Driver Tries to Fix His Car in the Middle of Nurburgring TrafficFocus RS Driver Tries to Fix His Car in the Middle of Nurburgring Traffic
This is precisely what took place during a recent Ring session that was recorded by a biker. And thanks to the rider's footage, we can see the driver of a Ford Focus RS who had stepped out of the car to take a peek under the hood.

The man was acting as if the straight that housed the hot hatch was the corner of a parking lot, ignoring the cars and bikes that flew inches away from him.

Sure, the Mk II Focus RS is no longer a new car, so it's not that unusual to see one of these spicy hatches experiencing issues while subjected to Green Hell abuse. But the solution one has to use in such cases is to try and park the vehicle as far away from the tarmac, while also aiming to avoid the dangerous points, such as the areas on the outside of corners or the infamous zones surrounding corners such as Schwedenkreuz.

One the step mentioned above has been completed, it's a good idea to request support from the marshals, which means you'll have to call 08000302112.

Returning to the negative example mentioned above, we haven't heard of any accident related to the matter, so it seems that the Focus RS driver was lucky enough to make it outside the Ring in one piece.

Who knows? Perhaps the Ultimate Green hue covering the Ford, which is one of the most striking colors the industry has seen in quite a while, helped the other Nordschleife aficionados spot the stopped vehicle in time to avoid it.

Nurburgring nurburgring 2017 Ford Focus RS Ford fail
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed