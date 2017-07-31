BMW Driver Has Priceless Nurburgring Crash Reaction after Getting Passed

One of the elements that back up the Green Hell nickname of the Nurburgring is the traffic. For instance, the manner in which the drivers following a crashing car respond can often make the difference between a single accident and track mayhem.

The man drives a machine that can be described as an unusual mix, since we're dealing with an E46 Touring that seems to have been given the drift car treatment, hydraulic handbrake and all.



And, as the said Bimmer was approaching Schwedenkreuz, he was passed by another Bavarian machine, this time an E36.



This was the point that saw the drift car handler kicking off the example-worthy behavior we mentioned above. Notice how the man moves to the right when he notices the speeding car behind him.



Alas, the high-speed corner, which is one of the most dangerous on the Nordschleife, took its toll on the rushed driver - the guy behind the wheel lost the rear end in what seems to be a typical lift-off oversteer Schwedenkreuz episode.



Judging by the velocity of the E46-gone-camera car, the E36 was doing about 100 mph (that's 160 km/h) when it got sideways.



After a spin that temporarily covered the track in smoke, the 3er ended up kissing the guardrail. The car went into the barrier trunk-first in what seems like a pretty serious impact.



At first, the driver and the passenger of the 3 Series drift car slowed down, trying to use hand signals to see if the occupant(s) of the crashed 3er were okay.



Subsequently, the E46 driver didn't stop on the side of the track, where he could've easily caused another accident. Instead, he went for the safety zone behind the guardrail.



Truth be told, not all



Here's to hoping aficionados who don't already follow this Ring protocol use this clip as an example.



