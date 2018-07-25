Hyundai Kona Electric Does 0 to 100 KM/H in 7.1 Seconds in Acceleration Test

HP

SUV

We can think of more than a few cars that also hit 100 km/h in 7-and-a-bit seconds, but the coolest benchmark would be the Golf 5 GTI because a mainstream electric car from a Korean manufacturer is as fast as a really nice hot hatch from 2004 or so. How much torque did the GTI have, around 280 Nm, right?That's the extent to which the auto industry has progressed. I mean, everybody knows a $150,000 Tesla is virtually unbeatable in a drag race, but this Kona is affordable.Hyundai isn't the only company putting a powerful electric motor in an EV, as the Nissan Leaf is getting a boost soon. But as things stand, the 150 kW (204) and 395 Nm of torque offered by the Kona is fantastic. We also need to consider the fact that it weighs about 1.7 tons due to the giant battery pack. Obviously, we were kidding about this being a hot hatch because it's not supposed to handle like one.Virtually nothing else in this class has such a good powertrain. We know of the other EVs offered by Kia and Hyundai, but we need to consider range as well.The Kona Electric is offered in two states of tune. There's a 39kWh base battery with about 200 miles of real-world range (320km), but it only has 136 hp, and this 64 kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack that promises a range of up to 250 miles on a single charge (400km).So what about the styling? Well, we're not fans of the front end, which has lost some of that ruggedcladding. But the grey paint is nice. The cabin also feels a bit more upmarket than a regular Kona because of the push-button ignition. This also freed up room for a wireless charger that your favorite Korean phone can use.