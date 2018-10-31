The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP

Hyundai Extends N Line To i30 Fastback, Now Available With 1.0 T-GDI Engine

Earlier this year, Hyundai took some of the greatest bits and pieces off the i30 N, modified them for daily use, then strapped them on the five-door hatchback . But one N Line wasn’t enough, and this is where the i30 Fastback enters the scene. 14 photos



As you would expect, the smaller of engine options comes with smaller discs for the brakes and wheels (17 inches instead of 18). To match the sportier looks and driving experience, the N Line with the 1.4-liter T-GDI also features Michelin Pilot Sport 4 performance tires.



Over in Germany, the i30 N Line in hatchback flavor starts at 24,550 euros for the 1.4 T-GDI. The i30, on the other hand, is 18,600 euros for the Select 1.4 trim level, packing 100 horsepower of the naturally aspirated type. The sportier trim level will be available to order by the end of the year, and customers in Europe can choose between two engine options. The most potent is the 1.4-liter T-GDI, developing 140 horsepower on full song. But for the first time, the three-cylinder turbo is also offered, rated at 120 PS.As you would expect, the smaller of engine options comes with smaller discs for the brakes and wheels (17 inches instead of 18). To match the sportier looks and driving experience, the N Line with the 1.4-liter T-GDI also features Michelin Pilot Sport 4 performance tires.“Our second Hyundai model available with the new trim, the i30 Fastback N Line , enables even more customers to experience the N feeling. The i30 Fastback N Line combines the elegance of our five-door coupe and a distinguished selection of dynamic N Line features. Our N Line trim is made for customers who want to spice up their i30,” declared Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, vice-president of marketing and product at Hyundai Motor Europe.Presented in the flesh at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, the i30 Fastback N Line comes with a mesh pattern for the Cascading Grille, horizontal LED daylight running lights, black bezels framing the headlights, triangular fog lamp at the rear, red reflector line, and aerodynamic enhancements such as the rear diffuser. As far as the cabin is concerned, customers are treated to N-branded sport seats, sport steering wheel, metal pedals, and the N gearshift knob.Over in Germany, the i30 N Line in hatchback flavor starts at 24,550 euros for the 1.4 T-GDI. The i30, on the other hand, is 18,600 euros for the Select 1.4 trim level, packing 100 horsepower of the naturally aspirated type.