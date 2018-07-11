autoevolution
 

Hyundai Elantra Facelift Unofficially Revealed in Korea, Looks Like a New Car

A few months ago, we shared a rendering of the potential mid-life facelift of the Hyundai Elantra. It was weird, done only with straight lines and angular shapes, but we knew the source was reputable, and today confirmation of the design came in the form of an unofficial reveal.
Is there a law that says reveals only happen when a manufacturer wants? Because from our perspective, these spy photos reveal the 2020 Elantra's design.

They were taken in South Korea by a local website called Naver, where the model is sold under a different name. A large fleet of fully assembled cars can be seen, suggesting the official reveal will happen shortly, just like it did with the Suzuki Jimny in Japan. But export versions are assembled there as well, so America and Europe should get 99% of this look.

This Lamborghini of family sedans will be polarizing for sure. Its front end is also unlike anything else offered by Hyundai, even the brand new Santa Fe. Triangular headlights cut straight into the prominent grille, which no longer looks like it came off an Audi.

The Jetta rival also features new wheel designs, refreshed bumpers and taillights. Inside, the sedan is sure to follow the tablet-style infotainment system trend, supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as wireless phone charging. New safety systems will be added as well, some of them as standard.

The engine range will focus on the smaller 1.0-liter and 1.4-liter turbo engines in Europe, while American should offer the 1.6 turbo and 2-liter base unit with all the tech they added to the Veloster.

The 1.6-liter diesel engine will get a mild-hybrid system that saved the energy from coasting. However, the most interesting change is likely to be a pure EV version coming next year, but likely target at Asian markets.
