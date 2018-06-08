2019 Hyundai Elantra Facelift Rendered

autoevolution
 

The guys at KKS Studio have been spot-on when it comes to their renderings. They do nothing but Korean cars and have an eye for detail.
We looked at their Hyundai Tucson facelift, and it was nearly 100% accurate to the real thing, as was the Veloster N.

Now they've turned their attention to the Elantra, currently undergoing testing in South Korea, where it's sold as the Avante. This generation was introduced in 2015, so the updates could be ready by the end of the year.

According to the rendered image, the Elantra's front will be dominated by some new headlights which have smaller LED projectors and sharply cut character lines.

A new grille will also be added, much broader than before and with the lower corners tapering inwards, like on the new Santa Fe. The area where the fog lights are supposed to go is very three-dimensional, thus giving the sedan an aggressive stance.

The taillights on the updated Elantra get a comprehensive upgrade with the LED inserts sporting a more dynamic design. The boot-lid has also received changes with the number plate recess now moving to the rear bumper.

Inside, look for a new screen which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as wireless charging and maybe even a new shifter.

New safety features will be added. A reversing camera and new infotainment system should be standard. Interestingly, powertrain changes are likely to include a pure electric version, which has been spotted undergoing winter testing at the beginning of the year. This could have anywhere from 120 to over 200 HP, though we suspect they can't fit the big battery of the Kia Niro EV, since it's not a dedicated platform.

Elsewhere in the range, we know that the 1.6-liter U3 diesel engine is going to get a mild-hybrid system that saved the energy from coasting. We won't be surprised if they start offering some standard small turbo engine in America since the Jetta and Civic now both have a 1.5T.

On a global scale, the Hyundai Elantra takes on the Honda Civic, the Toyota Corolla, and Volkswagen Jetta.
