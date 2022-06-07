Huge Hyundai Merchant Ship Sails Across the Pacific Ocean Autonomously

An important marine milestone has been achieved by HD Hyundai’s subsidiary Avikus, as the company has announced its Prism Courage tanker successfully completed the world's first transoceanic passage of over 10,000 km (6,210 miles) using autonomous navigation technologies.
Prism Courage is a mammoth 122,000-tonne merchant ship operated by Avikus. The LNG tanker, which is designed for transporting liquefied natural gas, set sail from Freeport, Texas on May 1, 2022, passed through the Panama Canal, crossed the Pacific Ocean, and arrived at Chungcheong Province, South Korea, after a 33-day-long journey.
The huge vessel managed such a feat thanks to HiNAS 2.0, an autonomous navigation solution developed by Avikus. What HiNAS 2.0 did during this voyage was to create optimal routes, thus increasing fuel efficiency by 7%, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 5%, and avoiding more than 100 collisions with other vessels.
Avikus thus becomes the first company in the world to manage to carry out autonomous navigation of a large ship across the ocean.
You should know that this transoceanic voyage was not totally unmanned. Human navigation was necessary for half of the trip, but the latter half the trip did it all on its own, under the control of the autonomous navigation system. Avikus’ HiNAS 2.0, steered it and provided it with real-time info about the best routes and speeds based on Hyundai Global Service’s Integrated Smartship Solution (ISS) artificial intelligence.
Both the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and the Korea Register of Shipping (KR) kept their eyes on the Prism Courage tanker during this historic journey to confirm its performance and stability. Their aim is to make sure everything is in order with the HiNAS 2.0 autonomous navigation system so that it could be officially certified and launched by next year.
“Avikus’ autonomous navigation technology was greatly helpful in this ocean-crossing test especially for maintaining navigating routes, autonomously changing directions, and avoiding nearby ships, which were all increasing ship crews’ work conveniences,” said Young-hoon Koh, Captain of the Prism Courage.
