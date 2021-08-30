Huge Barn Houses 25 Unrestored Classics, They Can Be Yours for Only $80K

Unrestored American classic cars are coming out of storage at an impressive rate these days. Sure, not all of them are valuable collectibles, but it's a sign that the classic car market is getting bigger and bigger. But while many hoarders are selling one classic car at a time, some are looking to move an entire collection in one go. Here's one that includes no fewer than 25 automobiles. And they can be yours for only $80,000.
Located in Muir, Michigan, this huge barn contains 25 classics built from 1959 to 1975. With some minor exceptions, we're looking at cars developed and sold during some of the best years of the American auto industry. And according to the seller, all of them are original and unrestored.
So what's the deal with this offer, you ask? Well, apparently, the owner of this barn has been hoarding cars for about 40 years. At 88 years old, he's no longer interested in putting them back on the road and decided to let them all go. And it's a package deal only, meaning you need to buy all 25 of them. The owner is selling them for $80,000, which is a little more than half of their estimated, collective NADA value.
But what exactly is in this barn? Well, the ad comes with very little information. The short description mentions that the 25-vehicle collection includes "two fire engines" and that their condition varies "from fair to good." The seller also states that all of them have been parked 30 to 40 years ago, so you should not expect them to run.
There's no list to run by, but the photos give us a few clues as to what's on the table. A quick look reveals that the seller is a big fan of the Lincoln Continental. I spotted at least six of them, including a cool, 1959 Mark IV hardtop. There's also a 1960 Mark V hardtop plus a couple of convertibles from 1961. If you're a fan of newer Continental models, the collection also includes a drop-top from 1966 and a Mark IV from 1975.
A couple of 1960s Oldsmobiles are also parked in there, including a 1968 Cutlass and a 1969 98 Convertible. The 1969 Chrysler Imperial is by far the most impressive vehicle in this barn and perhaps one of the rarest too. A 1972 Buick Riviera flaunts its boat-tail rear end next to a car hidden under a tarp. There's also a Volkswagen Karmann Ghia. It's very yellow and surprisingly clean. Finally, a white 1972 Cadillac Eldorado rounds off the full-size car list.
The only other vehicle shown in the photos is a 1940s four-door that I'm unable to identify. One of the fire trucks is also pictured, but that's about it. In all, the ad includes pictures of only 14 cars, so 11 of them remain a mystery.
Given all of the above, it's difficult to assess if the seller's $150K estimate for the entire collection is fair or not. But the owner will provide additional information on request, and I'm guessing he could put everything on a list.
But even so, 25 cars for $80,000 is $3,200 per vehicle, which isn't bad given that some of them are worth more than that. If you're a Lincoln Continental fan or you're looking to become a classic car collector overnight, you may want to check this one out. The collection is listed on Hemmings classifieds.
