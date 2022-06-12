"House of BMW" – Experimental Artistic Space at Salone Del Mobile 2022

“Design creates culture. Culture shapes values. Values determine the future.” - Robert L Peters
Even since 1886, when Carl Benz sketched the first modern car ever built, art has been an undenaible part in the creative process of bringing an amalgam of mechanical pieces to life.
Today, BMW, in collaboration with art director, designer, curator and artist Mike Meiré are reimagining four-wheeled art with all its nuances, presenting at Salone del Mobile 2022 modern pieces that will define the future generations of car designs.
Part of the interdisciplinary project "Tales from a Neo Collective Future," various artists gathered their innovative ideas, exploring opportunities and challenges of technological developments in the era of digitalisation.
Lisi Herrebrugh and Rushemy Botter, founders and creative directors of menswear label BOTTER, reinterpreted a common object in an upcycling way that gives it a new perspective: the archetypical “Monobloc” chair, by wrapping it as a textile sculpture. Their second work of art envision a sculptured capsule made from recycled plastic, inspired by a toy box, as an evolution of movement in the future.
Claudia Rafael, Berlin-based digital artist, overlaps the human interface and the possibilities of technology with a collective portrait of all visitors throughout the exhibition. Using Artificial Intelligence, she creates a constantly growing dataset by altering images through her facial filtering technique, reinforcing the idea of "all as one".
Anna Deller-Yee, traditional artisan, expresses her perception of society by bringing together painting and embroidery in a large-scale tapestry made up of diverse materials. Her work reveals the interconnection between human characteristics and digital times.
As a demonstration of sustainable production at work, a miniature version of the BMW i Vision Circular will be created live and without any waste over the course of the week using a 3D printer. The fully electric four-seater embodies the BMW Group’s intention to become the most sustainable manufacturer in the world of individual premium mobility.
Multi-talented artist Mike Meiré completes the event with a retreat of cooking and eating as part of the “Cooking Experience”, meant to spice up technology with flavors and aromas.
Mike Meiré, Head of BMW Design Domagoj Dukec and artists from the collective will welcome their guests in "The house of BMW" with a variety of events, performances, and design talks during the six days of the fair.
“Here, technology, design, beauty and innovation share the stage with sustainability and circularity. And at the centre of it all is something we have come to appreciate all over again in recent years: the importance of interpersonal relationships", said explains Massimiliano Di Silvestre, President and CEO of BMW Italy.
"The gifted man bears his gifts into the world, not for his own benefit, but for the people among whom he is placed; for the gifts are not his, he himself is a gift to the community." - Henry Ford
