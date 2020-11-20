Hot New BMW S 1000 R Is a Customer Special, Comes with Drag Torque Control

At the beginning of the week, German bike maker BMW announced it would be unveiling two new exciting motorcycles for the roadster family. On Thursday, the two came into the spotlight as the S 1000 R and G 310 R. This piece here covers the S 1000 R, the “new dimension” of the dynamic roadster.
An offshoot of the S 1000 RR, the new incarnation of the bike tried as much as possible to “preserve the strengths of its predecessor and to take into account the potentials known to us from press and customer feedback,” with the goal of being a noteworthy proposition in the segment.
Weighing in at 199 kg (439 pounds), the bike comes powered by an in-line four-cylinder capable of developing 165 hp and 114 Nm of torque at 9,250 rpm. There are three riding modes available, namely Rain, Road, and Dynamic, each taking advantage of technologies such as ABS Pro, Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), or, as an option, engine drag torque control.
The bike uses this engine drag torque control technology for the first time. Being electronically controlled, it is a system meant to prevent the rear wheel from slipping as a result of abrupt throttling or downshifting.
The S 1000 R uses the instrument cluster that is also deployed on the RR, a 6.5-inch TFT controlled from the handlebars. There is an optional M package that adds a third Core Screen with bar display and lap timer.
The bike will be offered in a basic color and two style variants, and it can be further personalized with the help of the M package, Carbon package and Milled Parts package.
BMW did not say how much the bike will cost, or when it will become available. Full details on the motorcycle, as released by the German company, can be found in the press release section below.
