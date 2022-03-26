Hood 35 Express Cruiser Is the Perfect Getaway Tool for a Weekend at Sea

But the oligarchs’ mansions on the water are not the only kinds of boats out there. There are countless others, many of them not even made somewhere in Europe, and perhaps not as luxurious, fast, or sophisticated, but most certainly capable of providing the same thrills and joys to their owners and their friends.
On this list are the boast manufactured by Maine-based Lyman-Morse, a four-decades-old enterprise that most recently churned out a possible Bermuda Race contender for later this year.
But the Lyman-Morse portfolio is much larger, so this crew will probably keep us busy for a long time to come. Today’s treat, a boat called Hood 35, on account of it being based on a C.W. Hood Yacht design, is the second in the Hood-Lyman-Morse series that started taking shape not long ago.
“The Hood 35 by Lyman-Morse hits the sweet spot of C.W. Hood Yacht’s powerboat acumen. Pulling in the best elements of the firm’s successful mid-sized powerboats, the Hood 35 LM Express Cruiser takes the express cruiser genre to another level – perfect for day- and weekend-long jaunts,” the companies behind the project say about it.
The boat is a cold-molded wood composite build, with a hull made out of Douglas Fir and Western Red Cedar, with a beam of 11'6, and a displacement of 19,000 pounds. The hull wraps around a construction capable of holding up to six passengers at the same time, two of which could easily be accommodated on the centerline queen bed fitted at the now of the ship, below deck.
The same space that holds the bed is where you can find the galley, equipped with a front-loading fridge, sink, and single-burner cook top, and the bathroom and shower. Tanks capable of holding 60 gallons (274 liters) of water are also provided to take care of the passengers’ needs.
Up top, the Hood 35 features the cockpit with the steering wheel on the right side vessel, and seating for the passengers to enjoy the open sea. The stern is where a swim platform has been fitted.
“The cold-molded hull is beautifully shaped and engineered for a smooth ride. Twin-jet propulsion will easily get the owner to, and the shallow draft will get him into, his favorite tucked-away private coves,” we’re told.
The boat can hold up to 350 gallons (1,591 liters) of fuel, but the builders of the boat do not say how long of a distance can be covered with that amount.
The last update on the Hood 35 stated that the boat should have been completed last year. We are not being told who was it created for, or how much money went into making it. It’s also incredibly difficult to estimate how much that could be, given how a variety of factors make express cruisers retail for anywhere between $100,000 to millions.
