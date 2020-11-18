Honda Civic Baja Buggy Rendering Wants to Know Where the Dunes Are

Honda is fresh off revealing the 2022 Civic (prototype) through a Twitch live stream, which means that's what most people will be talking about - the car, that is, not the launch medium.
Normally, that would put this rendering at a disadvantage, especially since there's plenty to dissect on the new model. The common theme for both interior and exterior design appears to be a toned-down approach highlighted by a drop in the number of angles and creases compared to the current version.
Sure, we haven't seen the new Type R yet - the performance version could very well throw all that right out the window with a huge wing and some overly-aggressive air vents, yet we doubt that will be the case. The R will add some pizzazz, no doubt about it, but maybe not so over the top this time.
Then again, look at the vehicle pictured in this rendering: do you really think it cares about any of that? No, it doesn't, because it's the baddest, most radical Honda Civic ever, and elephants can't be bothered with ants. It's one transformation we didn't expect for the Japanese hatchback, which makes the very enticing result all the more remarkable.
Since crossovers are so much the rage these days, one could wonder how come Honda hasn't capitalized on it by releasing a jacked-up version of its very successful Civic model. Even if it did, though, it wouldn't be anywhere near as aggressive as this build, but it could serve as a better starting point for a real-life conversion of this sort, especially if it came with a decent all-wheel-drive system.
Come to think of it, no Honda AWD system would be strong enough for what this thing looks capable of. It all starts with a widened track and a lift kit, both boosted even further by a set of Falken A/T tires that are still too big for the bolted-on flared wheel arches. Further modifications include a set of side rails, an intricate rear air diffuser, and a louvered tailgate window. Oh, and just in case you missed it, an awful camouflage pattern.
The paintwork is actually the only complaint we have about the design, apart from the fact it's not real. That, and perhaps the absence of a roof rack with a spare tire and a few jerry cans. Throw in a tent as well and you've got yourself a decent overlanding machine. Or leave it as it is and just take it to Baja 2000, your choice.
Sure, we haven't seen the new Type R yet - the performance version could very well throw all that right out the window with a huge wing and some overly-aggressive air vents, yet we doubt that will be the case. The R will add some pizzazz, no doubt about it, but maybe not so over the top this time.
Then again, look at the vehicle pictured in this rendering: do you really think it cares about any of that? No, it doesn't, because it's the baddest, most radical Honda Civic ever, and elephants can't be bothered with ants. It's one transformation we didn't expect for the Japanese hatchback, which makes the very enticing result all the more remarkable.
Since crossovers are so much the rage these days, one could wonder how come Honda hasn't capitalized on it by releasing a jacked-up version of its very successful Civic model. Even if it did, though, it wouldn't be anywhere near as aggressive as this build, but it could serve as a better starting point for a real-life conversion of this sort, especially if it came with a decent all-wheel-drive system.
Come to think of it, no Honda AWD system would be strong enough for what this thing looks capable of. It all starts with a widened track and a lift kit, both boosted even further by a set of Falken A/T tires that are still too big for the bolted-on flared wheel arches. Further modifications include a set of side rails, an intricate rear air diffuser, and a louvered tailgate window. Oh, and just in case you missed it, an awful camouflage pattern.
The paintwork is actually the only complaint we have about the design, apart from the fact it's not real. That, and perhaps the absence of a roof rack with a spare tire and a few jerry cans. Throw in a tent as well and you've got yourself a decent overlanding machine. Or leave it as it is and just take it to Baja 2000, your choice.