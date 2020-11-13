2021 Honda Legend Confirmed With Level 3 Autonomy in Japan

Ride With Electric Style for Less Than $4 per Day on a SEAT MO eScooter 125

Excluding unsophisticated cars from days long past, there are five levels of autonomous driving assistance . Honda is the first automaker in the world to receive the stamp of approval for Level 3 automation, and the first automobile with this technology is due to roll out in the Land of the Rising Sun by March 2021. 12 photos



The Japanese transport ministry laid the groundwork by amending the Road Vehicle Act in April 2020, adding Level 3 autonomy to the list of motor vehicle equipment subject to safety standards. No fewer than three safety standards are deemed essential by the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.Performance is listed as the most important of the lot. “The equipment must not cause any concern that compromises the safety of vehicle occupants or other road users” and “the equipment must not operate unless all required operable driving environment conditions are fulfilled.” The ministry also makes a case for cybersecurity measures designed to deter unauthorized access from hackers.Second on the list, Honda is required by the MLIT to integrate a recording device into every car equipped with Level 3 autonomy. The so-called “operating condition recording device” must have sufficient memory to record information for a six-month period, including data from when the automated driving suite is turned off.Finally, the third requirement is “a sticker indicating an automated vehicle.” Automakers are required to affix the sticker on the backside of the vehicle. Known as the Acura RLX in the United States of America, the Legend mid-size sedan has been chosen as the first series-production Honda with Level 3 autonomy. Audi was actually first, though . The fourth generation of the A8, which launched in 2017, used to be gifted Level 3 autonomous driving in the guise of Traffic Jam Pilot. As expected, you can blame the regulatory process in the United States and the Old Continent for the full-size sedan from Neckarsulm still being classified as Level 2.

