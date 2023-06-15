autoevolution
 

Honda Aircraft Company Will Launch an All-New Light Jet, the HondaJet 2600, in 2028

Honda is all about freedom of mobility. Even though you might be familiar with its cars and motorcycles, the company has other ventures, such as Honda Aircraft Company, also known as HondaJet. It recently announced the commercialization of its HondaJet 2600 Concept light jet.
The HondaJet 2600 Concept was introduced at the 2021 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), and it was met with a positive reaction. Honda aims to provide superior performance, comfort, and efficiency levels compared to conventional light jets. Even though this aircraft is categorized as a light jet, the goal is to offer a medium-sized jet experience. What's more, the aircraft is suitable for single-pilot operation.

Hideto Yamasaki, President and CEO of Honda Aircraft Company, said, "The commercialization of our new light jet represents Honda's next chapter of skyward mobility, which further expands the potential of people's lives."

Honda designed the new aircraft to be the world's first light jet capable of nonstop transcontinental flight across the United States. It will have a maximum cruise altitude of FL470 (47,000 feet), with a cabin altitude of 6,363 feet (1,939 m).

It features a spacious cabin suited for long-range travel, with seating for up to 11 occupants. Moreover, the cabin can be customized via different configurations for multiple use cases. Customers can choose to have a single pilot and ten other occupants onboard or a two-person crew and nine passengers. Regarding seating, three options are available: Dual Club, Executive, and Divan, all leaving plenty of space for luggage.

A Williams International FJ44-4C engine is powering the aircraft, delivering 3,600 lbs. of thrust. You can also find it on the Cessna Citation CJ4 and Pilatus PC-24. It will enable the HondaJet 2600 to reach a maximum cruise speed of 450 knots (518 mph or 833 kph).

Honda Aircraft Company has committed to reducing carbon emissions. A significant benefit of the new light jet is its unparalleled fuel efficiency. Its maker describes it has up to 20% better fuel efficiency compared to typical lighter jets and more than 40% better fuel efficiency than medium-sized jets during a typical mission.

The company has partnered with several suppliers to build the new aircraft. It entered into strategic supplier agreements with Aernnova for the jet's aerostructures and components and with Spirit AeroSystems for the fuselage. As I mentioned, William International will provide the engine, while Garmin will supply its G3000 avionics.

Some of the HondaJet 2600's features are an autothrottle, auto brake, Advanced Steering Augmentation System (ASAS), and Runway Overrun Awareness and Alerting System (ROAAS).

Honda Aircraft Company expects the aircraft to get its type certification in 2028. The brand will offer the new aircraft alongside its other very light jet model, the HondaJet Elite II.
