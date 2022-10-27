Lilium Signs Its First Partnership in the Middle East, Brings eVTOL Jet to Saudi Arabia

German eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) jet developer Lilium is continuing its expansion journey and its latest agreement is meant to bring sustainable air mobility to Saudi Arabia.
According to a recent announcement made by Lilium, the company signed a partnership with Saudia, one of the largest airlines in Saudi Arabia, agreeing to develop and operate an eVTOL network in the region. As part of the agreement, Saudia will purchase 100 Lilium jets and yearly support services from the German aircraft developer.
At the same time, Saudia will support Lilium in its approval processes in Saudi Arabia, helping it with the certification of its aircraft and any other regulatory approvals that might be necessary for the eVTOL to be able to operate in the country.
As specified by Lilium, the partnership with Saudia is the company’s first one in the Middle East. Commenting on the recently signed agreement, Saudia adds that the eVTOL network project with the German aircraft developer is a very important one for the Kingdom’s aviation industry. Its goal is to spur sustainable tourism in the region, using zero-emission aviation, as explained by Captain Ibrahim S. Koshy, CEO of Saudia. In addition to bringing to the table an environmentally responsible form of aviation, the two partners also boast of offering their customers a superior onboard experience.
Lilium’s eVTOL jet is constantly evolving and improving, with the company having developed multiple prototypes of the aircraft so far. Its latest one is the Phoenix 2, which just succeeded in reaching a new milestone recently during test flight, achieving full transition from hover to wing-borne flight, using not just the wing fans but also the canards.
The 36-propeller jet is highly customizable, supporting multiple configurations that make it suitable for various applications. The eVTOL can serve as a luxury private jet for up to four people, as a cargo jet with no seats, or as a six-seater that can be used for passenger flights.
Lilium plans to start operations in 2025.
