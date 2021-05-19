3 Vintage Moto Guzzi V1000 G5 Rides to The Aftermarket Kingdom on MV Agusta Wheels

2 40-Year-Preserved 1967 Ford Shelby GT500 Barn Find Gets Driven After Lots of TLC

1 Award-Winner '67 Chevy Corvette 427/435 Comes as Original Red on Red L71 Wonder

More on this:

Here’s Your Chance to Bring a 1973 Moto Guzzi V7 Sport Into Your Driveway

Personally, I’d say the V7 Sport is one of the sexiest bikes ever produced by the House of Mandello del Lario. 23 photos



For instance, the bike you’re seeing here is being auctioned on Bring A Trailer as we speak. The machine is a 1973 model from



The auctioning period ends tomorrow (Thursday, May 20) and you’ll need just over 7,000 bucks to top the current bid, so we’d encourage you to act quickly if owning a vintage Guzzi is on your to-do list. Let’s take a second to remind ourselves about the stallion’s mechanical characteristics, shall we?



Mandello del Lario’s ‘73 MY



Ultimately, this whole shebang translates to a healthy top speed of 125 mph (201 kph). Ample stopping power is summoned thanks to a double-sided 220 mm (8.66 inches) drum brake setup at the front and a single matching-diameter module on the opposite end. The V7 Sport weighs 454 pounds (206 kg) on an empty stomach, while a full tank of gas will take that figure to 500 lbs (227 kg).



Long story short, we’d say you have every reason to check One thing’s for sure; any self-respecting petrolhead has a soft spot for classic two- or four-wheeled rides. If you’re looking to get your hands on one such entity, then you may want to consider visiting various online auctioning platforms, where you’re likely to find an abundance of well-preserved machines willing to be adopted for the right price.For instance, the bike you’re seeing here is being auctioned on Bring A Trailer as we speak. The machine is a 1973 model from Moto Guzzi ’s beloved V7 Sport lineup, and its powerplant has been thoroughly rebuilt as of October, 2020. Thus, the engine received a premium pair of Gilardoni pistons, Nikasil cylinders and refurbished valves, as well as a comprehensive re-tune to suit the fresh components.The auctioning period ends tomorrow (Thursday, May 20) and you’ll need just over 7,000 bucks to top the current bid, so we’d encourage you to act quickly if owning a vintage Guzzi is on your to-do list. Let’s take a second to remind ourselves about the stallion’s mechanical characteristics, shall we?Mandello del Lario’s ‘73 MY warrior is brought to life by a longitudinally mounted 90-degree V-twin mill that packs twin Dell’Orto carburetors and a healthy displacement of 748cc. At about 7,000 spins per minute, the air-cooled beast will deliver 70 horses to a five-speed gearbox, which feeds the oomph to the rear 18-inch wheel by means of a shaft final drive.Ultimately, this whole shebang translates to a healthy top speed of 125 mph (201 kph). Ample stopping power is summoned thanks to a double-sided 220 mm (8.66 inches) drum brake setup at the front and a single matching-diameter module on the opposite end. The V7 Sport weighs 454 pounds (206 kg) on an empty stomach, while a full tank of gas will take that figure to 500 lbs (227 kg).Long story short, we’d say you have every reason to check this thing out!