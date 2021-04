Here’s Lindsey Vonn in an Aston Martin DBX, Because That’s How She Rolls

SUV

Vonn, who retired as a pro skier in 2019, was photographed the other day in her brand new car, an Aston Martin DBX , the first luxuryfrom the British marque. According to the Daily Mail , the DBX is her daily and she was photographed driving it to and from to a gym in Beverly Hills. There’s a video of the car at the link; the Instagram embed below is not of the car, but of the kind of workout Lindsey did while inside. Just in case you still had doubts she’s a badass.Vonn is a self-described addict to speed. Back in 2016, when she was recovering from a horrific knee injury and was temporarily benched from competing, she bought herself a Renault 3.5 Red Bull and headed out to the Formula One circuit for a spin. On the occasion, she remarked that “in both sports [skiing and racing] you need the right timing: when to speed up, when to hit the brakes and how to find the best line.”She’s also somewhat of a car collector, often showing off her rides on social media. Along the years, she owned several Audis , like the RS6, the RS7, an R8 Spyder and an RS8 Quottro, but also a Dodge Durango , a Chevy Camaro SS Convertible, and an absolutely gorgeous 1995 Rolls-Royce Corniche . Sadly, she’s yet to post anything of the DBX, a car that starts at around $190,000, before the destination and handling fee.To sum up, a luxury SUV like the DBX is the perfect fit for someone like Vonn: a tough, incredibly resilient and hard-working female athlete who, as per her own admission, loves luxury and fancy things, and indulging every once in a while.