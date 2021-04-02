Here’s Lindsey Vonn in an Aston Martin DBX, Because That’s How She Rolls

Lindsey Vonn might be the most accomplished female skier in the United States and quite the badass, but she’s also very girly, with a soft spot for glamorous clothes and diamonds, and other luxe items. Her latest ride is all these things at once.
Vonn, who retired as a pro skier in 2019, was photographed the other day in her brand new car, an Aston Martin DBX, the first luxury SUV from the British marque. According to the Daily Mail, the DBX is her daily and she was photographed driving it to and from to a gym in Beverly Hills. There’s a video of the car at the link; the Instagram embed below is not of the car, but of the kind of workout Lindsey did while inside. Just in case you still had doubts she’s a badass.
Vonn is a self-described addict to speed. Back in 2016, when she was recovering from a horrific knee injury and was temporarily benched from competing, she bought herself a Renault 3.5 Red Bull and headed out to the Formula One circuit for a spin. On the occasion, she remarked that “in both sports [skiing and racing] you need the right timing: when to speed up, when to hit the brakes and how to find the best line.”
She’s also somewhat of a car collector, often showing off her rides on social media. Along the years, she owned several Audis, like the RS6, the RS7, an R8 Spyder and an RS8 Quottro, but also a Dodge Durango, a Chevy Camaro SS Convertible, and an absolutely gorgeous 1995 Rolls-Royce Corniche. Sadly, she’s yet to post anything of the DBX, a car that starts at around $190,000, before the destination and handling fee.
To sum up, a luxury SUV like the DBX is the perfect fit for someone like Vonn: a tough, incredibly resilient and hard-working female athlete who, as per her own admission, loves luxury and fancy things, and indulging every once in a while.
