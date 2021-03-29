Terrell Owens Involved in Three-Vehicle Crash, Walks Away Unhurt

3 Footballer Facing $60,000 Fine for Driving to Practice in a Mercedes, Not Audi

Giving thanks shouldn’t be limited to just one day of the year. Every once in a while, life throws a curveball meant to remind us of that. 1 photo



“I was on my way home but this is.. HOW MY DAY ENDED YESTERDAY and.. HOW MY DAY STARTED TODAY,” Owens posted to his Instagram, with a photo collage of the three wrecked cars and one pic of himself praying. “Thankful for no injuries, health and able to see another day. God is Good.”



Details on the accident are scarce as of the time of press, and Owens did not say which of the three cars he was in at the time. Based on the photos alone (which is not much, considering they’re small-size), it looks like one of the vehicles rear-ended another, and both took considerable damage. It’s uncertain how the third was involved.



The previous day, Owens went out test-driving a new



Owens played in the National Football League (NFL) for 16 seasons and holds several NFL records, including six-time Pro Bowl selection and first-time first-team All-Pro. He ranks among the top 10 NFL career stat categories and is a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee as of 2018.



