Here’s a 1970 Subaru 360 Police Car to Chase the Sadness Away

There are many words one can associate Subaru with, but police is not generally one of them. The Japanese carmaker likes to do its thing in civilian clothing, both on the road and on the track, and less so as part of the force.
The are come countries (not many), that use a variety of Subaru models (again not many) for police work. They include Italy, the UK, or France. But all of these Subaru police cars are dull, seldom menacing, and have no particular appeal to them.
Not the same can be said about the Subaru 360 that is the main character of this story. The car, part of the Elkhart Collection of vehicles that will go under the hammer in October at the hands of RM Sotheby’s, is simply deliciously cute.
The Subaru 360 is a nameplate that has been long gone from the auto scene. Introduced in 1958 as a kei car, it was Subaru’s first ever vehicle, and was kept in production for 12 years, during which time it sold close to 400,000 units.
We have no idea how many, if any, actually made it on the force back then. What we do know that this one here sure looks like it did.
We’re sorry to say we have no info on whether this car was specced in police guise because some government wanted it so back in the day, or because of a collector’s more recent dream.
What we do know is that it wears the colors of the New Zealand Ministry of Transport, an entity that was established in 1968 with the goal of handling everything from air traffic control to the enforcement of traffic rules.
The car does not have only the colors of the said institution, but also comes complete with sirens and a light bar, as well as with a presumably still functional rear-mounted engine.
There is no estimation as to how much the car is expected to fetch, but a decade ago it sold at another RM Sotheby's auction for just $16,500.
