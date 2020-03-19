1966 Plymouth Barracuda Drag Car Sells Complete with Dodge Hauler

Now this is not something you come across everyday, not online and most definitely not in the real life: a drag car – car hauler combo that are selling as one, and for an estimated $100,000 at most.
This strange apparition is currently listed on the RM Sotheby's auction website, and it might be the perfect starting point for someone trying to put together a brand new drag race team, or the perfect gift for hardcore fans of the sport.
The drag car pictured in the gallery above is a 1966 Plymouth Barracuda. We're not being told whether it is still in working order, but it comes complete with all it needs to make an impression at the strip, if need be. That means a 383 ci (6.3 liters) V8 engine under the hood linked to an automatic transmission, racing slicks on the rear tires, a roll cage, and aftermarket instruments inside the cabin.
The Cuda as pictured in the main photo rests on a 1965 Dodge C-500 hauler that sells with it, and this one is in working order, as we're told it has recently been driven from Kansas to Florida without issues. The hauler is powered by a 318 ci (5.2 liters)V8 engine linked to a four speed manual transmission. It comes complete with a winch that can be used to get the Cuda onboard whenever the race ends.
Both the car and the hauler are draped in matching livery: the Plymouth is wrapped in Leggin’ it colors, and the hauler matches that with the appropriate tattoos.
The auction house estimates the price of the two vehicles at anything between $75,000 to $100,000. Those interested in bidding for it should know such an action is possible only online, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The auction starts on March 20 in Palm Beach, Florida. More details can be found at this link.
